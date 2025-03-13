Cincinnati Weekend Picks March 14-16

Photo by Allison Darling and James Quigley courtesy Rock Your Beauty

Despite it being St. Patrick’s Day weekend, there is still plenty to do that doesn’t involve drinking green beer and doing a bad Irish accent (that being said here is where you can find St. Paddy’s day activities.) Here are some events to check out around town.

“Notations on Ritual” Exhibition Opening

The Carnegie Gallery’s newest exhibit, “Notations on Ritual” will open to the public this weekend with a reception on Friday evening and a walkthrough on Saturday at noon with curator Sso-Rha Kang. The exhibit is described as exploring ritual “from objects that we hold with reverence, to superstitions that dictate behavior, and systems that maintain or subvert expectations.” Fri, March 14, 5-8 p.m., The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington

Pi Day Celebration at the Cincinnati Observatory

On 3/14, celebrate 3.14 with your fellow math nerds at the Observatory. There will be pi-based presentations, demonstrations, star-gazing, and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Plus, three staff members will be pied in the face based on money raised through donations. Registration is $12 for adults and $7 for kids and members. Fri, March 14, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Lady Gaga Mayhem Release Party

If you can’t enough of Gaga’s new album Mayhem, One Night Stans is throwing an album release party just for you. Little Monsters will take over the dance floor and rave to tracks from the album as well as dance remixes and classic Gaga favorites. Themed outfits are encouraged. Tickets are seven dollars. Fri, March 14, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Mockbee, 2260 Central Pkwy., West End

MadTree Bonanza

It’s a party from open to close at the MadTree Oakley Taproom. The day begins at 10 a.m. with bingo. Then starting at 1 p.m., specialty beers will be served—4 Peel Joon, BA S’mores, Boysen the Wood, and Legacy 12, Sol Drifter, Dreamsicle, Coffee Table, and Identity Crisis. From 3-8 p.m., Multimagic and Moonbeau will play alternating one-hour sets and if you want in on the music experience, there’ll be karaoke from 8:30-10 p.m. Food and drink specials will run all day. Sat, March 15, 10 a.m.-midnight, MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

Mutt Madness at Washington Park

No need to build a bracket of the best dogs for this adoption event because everyone will be going home a champion. Cincinnati Animal Care, the SPCA, Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, Animal Adoption Foundation, and Protect 4 Paws will all be bringing adoptable pups looking for forever homes. After adopting your new best friend onsite, you can buy them fancy treats at one of the dog-centric vendors at the event. Sat, March 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Rock Your Beauty Fashion Show

The women’s empowerment nonprofit is back with their beloved annual fashion show. The show focuses on building confidence for women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds by showcasing inclusive yet stylish designs. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and an after party for all attendees. Tickets start at $45 and go up with increased VIP perks like drink tickets and swag bags. Sat, March 15, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The Second Annual Mx. Cincinnati Pride Pageant

It’s time for some of the best drag entertainers in Cincinnati to fight for the crown in the Mx. Cincinnati Pride Pageant. P.H. Dee will host the gender-inclusive event in which current title holder Kora Sline will step down. Contestants include Mirelle Jane Divine, Johnny Justice, Guad Ala Jara, Chastity Marie, Fifi LeFay, Stixen Stones, Roxie D Mocracy, and Molly Mormen. Tickets are five dollars in advance, seven dollars at the door, and free for drag entertainers. Sat, March 15, 7 p.m., The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington

2025 Heart Mini

Cincinnati’s largest single-day fundraiser, the Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk, is taking over downtown on Sunday morning with races, CPR training, kids activities, and more. The half-marathon and 15k take off at 7:30 from the starting line at the corner of Fifth and Lawrence. The 5k, walking races, and kids runs start later in the morning. Proceeds from registration and fundraising efforts go to the American Heart Association. Sun, March 16, 7:30 a.m., Fifth St. and Lawrence St., downtown

Cincinnati Guitar Show

Hundreds of guitars, amps, pedals, and other instruments will be up for sale at the city’s only guitar show. Over 40 vendors from five different states will be in attendance to cater to your rocking needs. You can also bring your own gear to sell and trade. Admission is $10 cash only at the door (there are ATMs onsite) and kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. Sun, March 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville