Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 24-26

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Music Festival

After a week of insane weather, this weekend will finally be calm enough to enjoy the many events Cincy has to offer. Here are just a few to choose from.

Glier’s Goettafest

Over 50 one-of-a-kind goetta dishes will be served up this weekend alongside two stages of over 40 live bands, kids activities, inflatables, goetta-themed games, the world’s only goetta vending machine, exclusive merch, and more. Admission is free. Thurs, July 23-Sun, July 26, Newport Festival Park, 201 Riverboat Row, Newport

Cincinnati Music Festival

The city’s biggest annual music event is back with an all-star lineup of artists including Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Trey Songz, Tyrese, SWV, Ledisi, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, 803 Fresh, Heatwave, and more. Tickets are sold by the day. Thurs, July 23-Sat, July 25, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Bingo Loco

The insane name-that-tune party is taking over MegaCorp with gameplay, lip-sync battles, dance-offs, confetti showers, comedians, and more. Bingo prizes range anywhere from giant teddy bears to lawnmowers to vacations. Tickets to this 21+ event are $50. Fri, July 24, 7 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

Steve-O Live

Jackass cast member and comedian Steve-O is stopping at the Hard Rock on “The Crash and Burn Tour.” The unique comedy show will include shocking real-life stories, never-before-seen footage, and some special surprises. Tickets to this 21+ event start at $55. Fri, July 24, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

Queen City 5K

This race through downtown that’s part of Music Festival Weekend is raising money for scholarships with the Queen City Foundation. Participants of any age can walk or run the course that winds down W. Mehring Way from Paycor Stadium to Sawyer Point. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 18 and under. Sat, July 25, 8 a.m., Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

OKI Speed Puzzling Championship

If you’re a whiz at solving jigsaw puzzles, the speed puzzling championship is calling your name. Competitors can enter as solo, pairs, pairs relay, solo puzzle pyramid, or a team. Ticket prices vary by event but you can sign up for multiple—at least $100 in registration fees gets you a free shirt. Top three winners in each division win gift certificates, prize puzzles, and laser-etched wooden puzzle piece trophies. Sat, July 25, 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Tangeman University Center Great Hall, 2600 Clifton Ave., Room 465, CUF

1st Annual Hamilton Joe Nuxhall Day Community Celebration

17Strong is celebrating “Hamilton Joe” with a community cookout, party, and day of non-competitive neighborhood sandlot baseball games. Anyone of any skill level ages 16+ can participate—you can register here and you’ll be put on one of the 10 community teams. Metal cleats and aggressive gameplay are forbidden and you have to bring your own glove. Sat, July 25, 11 a.m., L.J. Smith – North End Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton

Plants & Pints

Rhinegeist is hosting a free plant swap in its annex space. Attendees are encouraged to bring and take a plant, enjoy plant-themed cocktails, and peruse the vendor market with shops like Succulent Senorita, Jurassic Plant Co., and Niche Terrariums. A portion of all beer sales will be donated to Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Sat, July 25, noon-3 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery Annex, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The River Card Dark Market

Head to The Gatherall for a dark market complete with tarot and palm readings, henna, tattoo artists, over 20 mystic vendors, live entertainment, and music from DJ GEOMEO and Munchaus. Admission is free. Sat, July 25, 6-10 p.m., The Gatherall, 2750 Park Ave., Norwood

Cincy Favorites Tasting Tour

Findlay Market is giving foodies a taste of some of the city’s favorite dishes with samples like Banana Pudding from Makers Bakers, Cincy Style Grilled Cheese from Harmony Plant Fare, and your choice of local beer from Jane’s. Tickets are $35. Sun, July 26, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine