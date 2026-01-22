Cincinnati Weekend Picks January 23-25

Embed from Getty Images

It may be frigid outside, but you don’t need to be bored and stuck inside the house all weekend to wait out the weather. Here are a few events around town that’ll keep you warm and entertained.

CCM Moveable Feast: Illuminate

The students and faculty of UC’s College-Conservatory of Music present an evening of performances, showcases, tours, educational sessions, and more to benefit CCMpower. In addition to opening lite bites, the Moveable Feast will feature different dinner menus in different classrooms for attendees to pick and choose from. This year, performers will be showcased from CCM’s Philharmonia, Wind Symphony, Jazz program, and Musical Theatre school. Tickets start at $150 or $50 for UC students. Fri, Jan 23, 6-11 p.m., CCM Village, 290 CCM Blvd., CUF

Ashley Winstead Book Signing and Discussion

National bestselling author Ashely Winstead will be at Joseph Beth on Friday to discuss and sign copies of her latest novel, The Future Saints. The story follows a music executive trying to save a band, the titular Future Saints, from the brink of obscurity and finding love in the process. Author Emily Jane will lead the discussion. Tickets are $29 and include a copy of the book. Fri, Jan 23, 7 p.m., Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 2692 Madison Rd., Norwood

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony

At this multimedia concert experience, a virtual Dolly Parton will be leading the CSO and audiences through a her career through song and storytelling. The show will be conducted by Sarah Hicks and feature guest vocalists Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, and Blair Lamb—all hand-selected by Dolly herself. Tickets start at $27. Fri, Jan 23-Sun, Jan 25, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5k/10k

You may actually freeze at this year’s Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5k/10k at The Banks benefitting youth hockey programs. The unique course goes along the river and underground into the Transit Center with mascots Puckchop and Twister cheering you on along the way. Registration is $45 for the 5k, $50 for the 10k, and includes a long sleeve shirt, a finisher medal made from a real puck, hot chocolate, and a free ticket for any Cyclones game in the 25-26 season. Sat, Jan 24, 9 a.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

The Pickled Pig Classic Pickleball Tournament

The Pickle Lodge in West Chester will host this beginner-friendly pickleball tournament for Cincinnati Animal CARE. There will be six competitive divisions and a recreational bracket so anyone of any experience level can participate. Registration is $65 and all proceeds will go to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Sat, Jan 24, 9 a.m.-noon, The Pickle Lodge, 7373 Kingsgate Way, West Chester

Hemp Fest ’26

Urban Artifact is hosting a THC beverage festival to celebrate Dry January and educate people on the current political landscape of hemp products. For $38.79, you’ll be able to sample over 25 different flavors of THC drinks from over a dozen brands, both local and national. There will also be snacks from Succulent Señorita, live music, and educational sessions with the Hemp Alliance Roundtable. You must be at least 21 to attend. Sat, Jan 24, 1-4 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Rabbie Burns Supper and Scottish Celebration

The Caledonian Society of Cincinnati is throwing a party to celebrate Robert Burns Day, a Scottish tradition honoring the legendary poet. In addition to a buffet dinner, the evening will include traditional Scottish music with pipes and drums, highland dancing, country dancing, a silent auction, and more. Price varies on age and CSC membership. Kilts are encouraged. Sat, Jan 24, 6-10 p.m., RSVP Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Rd., Loveland

Rob Thomas Concert

Rob Thomas, musician and lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, will be performing an intimate stripped-down show to benefit the Sidewalk Angels Foundation to help fund no-kill animal shelters nationwide. The singer-songwriter behind hits like “Push”, “3AM”, and “Little Wonders” has officially sold out the show, so you’ll need to find a resale ticket for this exclusive concert. Sat, Jan 24, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

PokeKon Fest

Pokémon fans of all ages are welcome at this expo that includes card game play, video game tournaments, vendors, panels, a cosplay contest, and a guest appearance by voice actor Emily Bauer. Tickets are $20 or free for kids 11 and younger. Sun, Jan 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Marriott Cincinnati Airport, 2395 Progress Dr., Hebron

Aziz Ansari Stand-Up

The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor Aziz Ansari, best known for Parks and Recreation, Master of None, and Good Fortune, is finally bringing his Hypothetical Tour after having to cancel the original November show. Tickets start at $50. Sun, Jan 25, 7 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown