Cincinnati Weekend Picks February 6-8

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Golf Expo

It’s a packed February weekend with fun and festive events everywhere you turn. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the options, here are just a few highlights to check out.

Cincinnati Golf Expo

The Duke Energy Convention Center will transform into the ultimate convention for golf lovers with three days and over 90k square feet of retail, entertainment, exhibitors, and more. Besides being able to peruse the vendors at the biggest pro shop in town, attendees will get to play games including mini golf, golf darts, glass smash, and the long putt challenge. Tickets are $14 or free for kids 12 and under. Fri, Feb 6-Sun, Feb 8, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Bockfest Sausage Queen First Prelims

Do you have what it takes to be this year’s Bockfest Sausage Queen? Throw your hat in the ring at this year’s first preliminary competitions at MOTR Pub on Friday and Arnold’s on Saturday. The gender-neutral pageant is judged on personality, presence (looking good carrying a sausage and having “diva tendencies”), and a special talent. Contestants must be at least 21 and can register at the venue a half hour before the show begins. Fri, Feb 6, 8 p.m., MOTR Pub, 1345 Main St., Over-the-Rhine; Sat, Feb 7, 8 p.m., Arnold’s Bar & Grill, 210 E. Eighth St., downtown



Cupid’s Ball Valentine’s Drag Extravaganza

Nice Life OTR is hosting its first ever drag ball featuring the all-star lineup of Stixen Stones, Natasha Knight, Kiara Chimera, Laxus Shantal, Chessy Shire, Ruby St. Marie, Bella D. Rox, DJ Ruze, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 finalist Lexi Love. There’s no cover, but you have to be 21+ to enter. Fri, Feb 6, 8 p.m., Nice Life OTR, 1150 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

2026 Houseplant Expo

Benken is bringing some green to your grey February at an expo featuring rare houseplants, free gardening lectures, macrame and air plant workshops, and a 25% discount on all houseplants and pottery. Plus, the first 100 attendees will receive a free succulent. Sat, Feb 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Benken Garden Center, 6000 Plainfield Rd., Silverton

Cincy Winter Beerfest

You can sample over 150 different craft beers, ciders, and seltzers from over 50 different brewers at this year’s Winter Beerfest. The festival will be split into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening. Tickets are $67.50 and include 25 samples and a souvenir mug. There are also Designated Driver Tickets (only available online in advance) for $37.50 and those include unlimited free soft drinks and $5 off food. Sat, Feb 7, noon-11 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Celebrate Black Voices at Rhinegeist

Rhinegeist is honoring and celebrating Black History Month in the main taproom with a full day of activities including a Black-owned vendor market, food from Maw Maw’s, and performances by Q-Kidz and DJ Queen Celine. It’ll also be the annual release of Mack’s Island Ale (named after one of the country’s first Black brewery owners, Theodore Mack) with one dollar from each pint going to Q-Kidz. Sat, Feb 7, noon-6 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cupid’s Undie Run

Semi-nudist runners are coming together for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run, a mile-ish race where participants raise money for NF research by jogging in their underwear. To keep warm, there will be a party going at Queen City Radio before and after the run so you can dance, drink, and fundraise without getting frostbite. Registration is $45 and you must be at least 21. Sat, Feb 7, noon-4 p.m. (race at 2 p.m.), Queen City Radio, 222 W. Twelfth St., Over-the-Rhine

Lunar New Year Concert

The Greater Cincinnati Chinese Music Society is ushering in the Year of the Horse with its annual Lunar New Year concert. The show—directed by Dr. Aik Khai Pung—will feature performances by flautist Xiaoran Liu, soprano Yi Ding, violinist Dan Qiao, pianist Meng Yuan, and baritone Jack O’Leary alongside the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra. Tickets start at $34. Sat, Feb 7, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The “Superb Owl” Party

Midwest Friends Fest and Cryptid Block Party are hosting an all-ages show to celebrate “Superb Owl” Sunday. The free concert will have performances by Elijah Batson & The Career Enders and Creep it Real as well as fun cryptid elements in honor of the Superb Owlman himself. Pantry goods will also be collected and donated to benefit the Covunity Fridge. Sun, Feb 8, 7:30 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport