Cincinnati Pride Month Event Roundup

Photo by Claire Lefton

June is Pride Month which means a full 30 days of celebrating the queer community. Everywhere you look, rainbow flags will be hanging up and special glittery cocktails will be served. But where can you go out to celebrate love and identity? Here are just a few of many Pride events in Cincinnati.

Saturday, June 1

Hamilton Pride

One of our northernmost regions is kicking off Pride Month without delay. The rally beings at 10:30 a.m. at Rotary Park with remarks and guest speakers. Marching will begin at 11:20 a.m. and go from Rotary Park to Marcum Park. The festival at Marcum will go all day from noon to 7 p.m. Drag performances, live music, local organization booth, vendors, banned books from Little Free Library, food trucks, and more will be on site for the celebration. The festival is family friendly and kids activities will be available. Rally 10:30-11:20 a.m., 12-7 p.m. festival, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

One-Shot RPG Day: Pride Edition

You can escape into a world of queer fantasy at Woodburn Games for their Pride edition of One-Shot RPG Day. Do you want to play a werewolf-style game where you have to uncover the traitor in the “Thirsty Sword Lesbians” campaign? Or would you rather have a more straightforward role play experience with the “Punk’s Been Dead Since ’79” campaign? Or something completely different? Woodburn has you covered. Admission is $5 and early arrival is encouraged to secure a spot. 1-4 p.m., Woodburn Games, 2308 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills

Sun, Stars, and Pride at the Cincinnati Observatory

Build community and learn about space at the annual Cincinnati Observatory Pride event. There will be solar viewing, educational talks from astronomers and local activists, food trucks, family friendly activities, and more. Some of the advocacy groups that will be in attendance include Transform, Ohio Lesbian Archives, Urbanist Media, and 1N5. Registration is $15 for adults, $12 for Observatory members, and $5 for kids. 4-8 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Cincinnati Cougars Pride Night

Cincinnati’s women’s tackle football team, the Cougars, will be taking on the Music City Mizfits at Walnut Hills High School. Watch the Cougars fight for dominance of the South East region while you celebrate Pride. Tickets are $10 and children ages 10 and under get in free. Join the team and Midwestern Lesbian after the game at Esoteric Brewing for the afterparty. 7 p.m. kickoff, Walnut Hills High School, 3250 Victory Pkwy., Walnut Hills; 9:30 p.m. afterparty, Esoteric Brewing, 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

Sunday, June 2

NKY Pride 2024

It’s the 15th annual NKY Pride Parade and Festival. Y’all means all, so head to MainStrasse Village for the celebration of love and community in Northern Kentucky. The Pride Festival in Goebel Park will feature drag performers and live musicians, family friendly activities, and over 100 vendors. The Pride Parade kicks off at noon, but check NKY Pride Center’s website for the new route so you don’t miss it. Parade marchers will start on Madison Avenue, turn on to West Pike Street, then head on to Main where they’ll conclude at George Steinford Park. 12-5 p.m., Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington

NKY Pride After Party

After spending a long day in the sun at NKY Pride, head to Coppin’s at Hotel Covington for the official after party. It’ll be an all-ages celebration with one of the best drag line-ups in town. DJ Bard will kick off the music at 5 p.m. When the drag show starts at 6:30 p.m., Sarah Jessica Darker and Brooklyn Steele-Tate will serve as the evening’s emcees. Make sure you bring some cash to tip the artists including P.H. Dee, Molly Mormen, Jessica Marie Jones, Alexander Cameron, Ginger LeSnapps, and Mirelle Jane Divine. 5-9 p.m., Coppin’s, 638 Madison Ave., Covington

Wednesday, June 5

PRIDEGEIST + Miss Major Release Party

Celebrate the seasonal release of Rhinegeist’s Miss Major Pride Beer and come together to lift up the trans community. Miss Major is described as a “Berliner style sour ale with lemon and strawberry” and a portion of its proceeds go to benefit local trans youth organization, Transform Cincy. In addition to the beer release, there will be drag bingo by Queen City Charities, rainbow popsicles from Street Pops, an Oakley Soap Co. popup, and a clothing drive for Transform. Requested items include graphic t-shirts in all sizes, overalls in all sizes, size 5-10 masculine or gender-neutral shoes, size 8-15 feminine shoes, medium feminine shirts, and 2XL-4XL clothes in all styles. Contributors to the clothing drive will receive a dollar off their beer. 5-8 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Radio Artifact: The Science of Gender-Affirming Care

For June’s Science on Tap, a panel of experts including scientists, medical professionals, and advocates will discuss the topic of gender-affirming care. The importance of this kind of medical care will also be discussed with members of the trans and intersex community. While you’re appreciating love and identity, try Urban Artifact’s seasonal peach fruit tart, Love Letter. 6:30 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Thursday, June 6

Pride Block Party Concert

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, and Monet X Change (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Four) are coming together in appreciation of queer music history. Artists to be honored through song include Leonard Bernstein, Diana Ross, Alan Menken, Gioachino Rossini, Madonna, Stephen Schwartz, Vincenzo Bellini, Benny Andersson, Cindi Lauper, and Henry Kriger. Admission is free and there will be food trucks, vendors, and informational booths on site. 7:30 p.m., ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, 25 Race St., The Banks

Friday, June 7

Cincinnati Reds Pride Night

Grab your City Connect jersey, your pride flag, and head down to Great American Ball Park for Pride Night. When you purchase the special Pride Night ticket, you’ll also get the exclusive limited edition Reds Pride hat. For every special ticket sold, five dollars will go to Cincinnati Pride. Hats will be available for pickup at the Party Barn and First Star Fan Zone until the bottom of the fourth inning. After the game against the Chicago Cubs, stick around for Fireworks Friday. 7:10 p.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, The Banks

Saturday, June 8

Trans Pride Adult Prom

Dance the night away and celebrate trans history at the first ever Tri-State Trans Pride Adult Prom. Besides being an inaugural event for the community, Trans Pride Adult Prom is a fundraiser for the local trans advocacy center and youth space, Transform. Tickets for ages 21-29 are $30 and ages 30 and up are $50. Attendees are encouraged to make donations with their ticket purchase. This is a 21+ event. 6-11 p.m., Leapin’ Lizard Lounge, 726 Main St., Covington

Wednesday, June 12

Florence Y’alls Pride Night

Get ready for some more Pride Month baseball. When the Y’alls take on the Windy City Thunderbolts, they’ll don Pride jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. Pride tickets are seated in a special section so they should be purchased through the Cincinnati Pride link. Since it’s a Wednesday game, in the off chance that the Y’alls lose, the ticket can be redeemed for admission to the last Wednesday game of the season. Tickets are $20. 6:40 p.m., Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence

Thursday, June 13

Big Gay Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out on the Tokyo Kitty main stage at Big Gay Karaoke Night: Pride Edition hosted by Midwestern Lesbian. Admission is free through this registration link and gives you access to all-night karaoke, a photo booth, rainbow cat ear giveaways, and signature Pride cocktails. Private karaoke rooms are not included. 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Tokyo Kitty, 575 Race St., downtown

Queer Movie Night

The KStew lesbian bodybuilding smash hit, Love Lies Bleeding, is coming to queer movie night at OTR Stillhouse. Bring a blanket and cuddle up because the screening will be outside when the sun goes down. Tickets are $10. Drinks will be available for purchase from the Stillhouse and popcorn is free. 8:30 p.m., OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine

Thursday, June 20

Nonbinary People’s Day Ice Cream Social

It’s the seventh annual celebration of nonbinary identity by Heartland Trans Wellness. Come together as a gender non-conforming community to form connections and bonds with Transgender Advocacy Council. Ice cream will provided from Gold Spoon Creamery and vegan treats will come from Happy Chicks Bakery. The event is free but registration is encouraged. 1-3 p.m., Annette’s House at CAIN, 4230 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Friday, June 21

Cincinnati Magazine’s Pride Party

Join us, your favorite magazine of all time, at Court Street Plaza for the ultimate summer block party. Admission is $20 and includes a swag bag, unlimited free mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, unlimited free treats, drag performances, a local vendor marketplace, and interactive fun and games. Proceeds from alcoholic beverage sales benefit Queen City Charities. 5-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, downtown

Saturday, June 22

Embed from Getty Images

Cincinnati Pride

It’s nearly a full day of Pride activity. The Cincinnati Pride Parade will take off at 11 a.m. from 7th and Plum where it will make its way down Vine, past Fountain Square, and end at the Pride Festival in Sawyer Point. Entertainers, activist groups, informational booths, vendors, and food booths will fill Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove all day. You can catch live music at the Tunnel Stage, the Cincinnati Rollergirls at the Riverfront Rink, and drag performers on the main stage. The headlining Festival acts are Canada’s Drag Race Season One winner Priyanka and indie pop band, The Aces. Parade take off at 11 a.m., festival 12-9 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, The Banks

Pride Roll Out

After marching in the Pride Parade and watching some drag performers at the Pride Festival, head over to Sawyer Point’s Riverfront Rink for a skating session. You can either bring your own roller skates or rent some for free from Cincinnati Skate Collective. A DJ will be blasting some tunes to make bring out the party vibes. 2-5 p.m., Riverfront Rink at Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, The Banks

Pride Bar Crawl

Journey across OTR to try special Pride drinks at some of Cincinnati’s favorite bars. Check in starts at Mecca at 4 p.m. From there, you can head to Bloom, Liberty’s, MOTR, Pins, Queen City Exchange, and The Flock. Head back to Bloom after you complete the quest for a 10 p.m.-12 a.m. afterparty. Group tickets are $15 each, individual tickets are $20 each, and donations will benefit Cincinnati Black Pride. 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Over-the-Rhine

The Rocky Horror Show

Do The Time Warp and make your way to The Carnegie for the cult classic musical. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 contestant Dusty Ray Bottoms will star as the fabulous mad scientist Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter while the narrator role will be played by local artist Pam Kravetz. Tickets range from $18-45 and there is a parental warning of mature content. Performances will take place through July 7. 7:30 p.m., The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington

Friday, June 28

Opera Pride Night

If you like Pride parties, opera, and drag parodies of opera, this Pride night is for you. Start the evening at the Cincinnati Opera’s production of Verdi’s La Traviata. If you purchase the $60 host package, your ticket is 20% off. After the show, head to the Wilks Studio for the party. Starting at 10:30 p.m., The Opera is turning the space into Flora’s Nightclub. Stick around for the 11:15 p.m. parody performance of “Opera is a Drag: La Traviata”. Opera begins at 7:30 p.m., party at 10:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Saturday, June 29

ShakesQueer

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is teaming up with Smoke & Queers Burlesque Troupe for a night of Elizabethan antics. The night starts with a cocktail hour in the lobby. Following the mingle session is the Shakespeare-themed burlesque and drag show. All night will be a celebration of exploration of gender identity and expression. The $14 ticket fee will benefit the Shakespeare Company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access Initiative. 8:30 p.m., Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine