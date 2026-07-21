Cincinnati Music Festival Survival Guide: Hair, Skin, and Makeup Products to Beat the Heat

Photograph by Seventyfour via Adobe Stock

If you’re from Cincinnati, then you already know Cincinnati Music Festival isn’t just a concert weekend—it’s a tradition and a homecoming. The weekend of jazz, hip hop, soul, and R&B is about seeing familiar faces, reconnecting with family and friends, supporting Black-owned businesses, and celebrating the city that raised so many of us. There’s something special about watching multiple generations enjoy the same festival, creating new memories while honoring the ones we’ve made for decades. I’ve watched it evolve over the years, but one thing has always stayed the same: The heat is going to show up right along with the incredible music, fashion, and energy.

Between concerts, rooftop parties, brunch with your girls, family reunions, and events happening across the city, you’re going to spend plenty of time outdoors. Your beauty routine must work just as hard as you do. These beauty essentials will help you spend less time worrying about touch-ups and more time enjoying every moment. My biggest pro tip: Almost every product on this list comes in a travel size, making it easy to toss into your tote bag and take with you all weekend long.

Here’s what’s making it into my Cincinnati Music Festival beauty bag this year.

Hair: Beat the Humidity Before it Beats You

Summer humidity can quickly undo even the best hairstyle. Whether you’re wearing a silk press, curls, braids, or a protective style, keeping your hair smooth and hydrated is key.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum

This is one of my go-to products whenever I’m traveling during the summer. Just a few drops help tame frizz, smooth fly-aways, and add shine without making my hair feel greasy or weighed down. It’s the perfect product to throw in your bag for a quick touch-up before heading to your next event.

Palmer’s Tahitian Vanilla Hydra Gloss Pack

After spending all day in the sun and heat, your hair deserves a little extra TLC. I always pack this deep conditioning treatment because it restores moisture, softness, and shine after a long day. Think of it as your post-festival self-care routine when you finally make it home.

Skin: Stay Glowing, Not Greasy

The goal is hydrated, radiant skin and not feeling sticky all day. These products keep my skin moisturized while still feeling lightweight enough for summer temperatures.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen

Let’s start with the one product everyone should be wearing: sunscreen. If you’re spending hours outside enjoying festival weekend, protecting your skin is non-negotiable. I love Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen because it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for all skin shades. It layers beautifully under makeup and keeps my skin protected without feeling heavy.

Skin by Brownlee & Company SPF

If you’re looking to support a local woman-owned business, don’t forget to check out Skin by Brownlee & Company SPF. I love supporting brands that are making an impact right here in Cincinnati, and protecting your skin is one of the best investments you can make not just for festival weekend, but every day.

Palmer’s Shimmer Radiance Body Oil

Festival weekend is the perfect excuse to glow a little extra. This body oil leaves your skin radiant while locking in moisture without feeling heavy. It’s beautiful on your shoulders, legs, and collarbones, especially if you’re wearing your favorite summer dress or concert outfit.

Palmer’s Brazilian Coco Cream

When I need hydration that lasts all day, I reach for this cream. It’s rich enough to nourish dry skin but absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue. My skin stays moisturized from the first concert until the final encore.

Palmer’s Coconut Hydrate Body Oil

I love layering this over my moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration. It leaves my skin looking healthy, soft, and glowing. The perfect summer skin we all want this time of year.

Palmer’s Swivel Stick

This little multitasker never leaves my bag. Dry lips? Elbows? Cuticles? Heels? It does it all. It’s one of those underrated products you’ll be thankful you packed after spending hours outside.

Secret Whole-Body Deodorant

Festival weekends are long, hot, and busy. Between walking, dancing, standing in lines, and spending hours outside, staying fresh is essential. Secret Whole-Body Deodorant helps keep me feeling confident beyond just my underarms, making it one of my festival weekend must-haves from brunch to the last concert of the night.

Makeup: Lightweight Products That Last

When temperatures climb, heavy makeup isn’t the move. I stick with products that enhance my features while standing up to Cincinnati’s summer heat.

Fenty Beauty Foundation Stick

Foundation sticks are one of my favorite travel beauty products because they’re mess-free, easy to apply, and perfect for touch-ups throughout the day. This one provides buildable coverage while still letting your skin look like skin.

Danessa Myricks Cream Blush

Cream blush is a summer staple for me. It melts beautifully into the skin, creating a fresh, natural flush that lasts much longer than powder formulas when it’s hot outside.

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray

If I could only bring one makeup product for festival weekend, this might be it. Between the humidity, dancing, sweating, and taking plenty of pictures, your makeup needs to stay put. One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray locks everything in place so your makeup lasts from your first event to your last.

Morgan Angelique Owens is a Cincinnati beauty influencer, founder of Herald Beauty, and author of the blog “Professional Pretty.”