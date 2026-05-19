Photograph courtesy Green Umbrella

This year, Green Umbrella is launching the first-ever Cincinnati Climate Week (June 8–14, 2026), a new regional initiative focused on climate solutions, sustainability, and building a more resilient future. The week will bring together businesses, nonprofits, educators, local governments, community organizations, and residents through dozens of events across Greater Cincinnati.

Events will include workshops, networking events, tours, webinars, film screenings, volunteer opportunities, family activities, and local festivals. Together, they are designed to spark connection, collaboration, and action across the region.

At the center of Cincinnati Climate Week is the Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, the region’s largest sustainability conference, returning to the Sharonville Convention Center on Friday, June 12. Hosted by Green Umbrella, the Summit brings together nearly 700 business, nonprofit, government, and community leaders for a full day of inspiring conversations, practical solutions, and meaningful networking.

Photograph courtesy Green Umbrella

This year’s Summit theme, Adapt Today, Thrive Tomorrow, explores how communities and organizations can respond to a rapidly changing world. “Across the Midwest, communities are navigating extreme weather, economic uncertainty, shifting political priorities, rapid technological change, and growing social polarization,” says Charlie Gonzalez, Green Umbrella’s Director of Engagement and Strategic Partnerships. “The Summit asks what it means not just to withstand disruption, but to adapt, evolve, and build systems that can thrive in the face of uncertainty.”

The conference will feature nearly 100 speakers, 45 exhibitors, an art show, live performances, and interactive workshops. Sessions will explore climate resilience, business sustainability, transportation, food systems, emergency preparedness, green workforce development, climate justice, and the circular economy.

Keynote speaker Dr. Rebecca Carter brings a global perspective to the Midwest’s most pressing sustainability challenges. A leading voice in climate adaptation and resilience, Carter previously served as Director of Climate Adaptation and Resilience at the World Resources Institute and as a USAID Foreign Service Environment Officer in Indonesia, Uganda, and the Philippines. Her work focuses on helping communities and institutions respond to disruption while building long-term resilience and shared prosperity.

Photograph courtesy Green Umbrella

Cincinnati Climate Week continues beyond the Summit with additional featured programming, including the Green & Healthy Schools Symposium on June 13. Hosted at Rockdale Academy, a CPS school, the Symposium will bring together educators, students, health leaders, and community partners to explore how schools can become healthier, greener, and more resilient places for students and communities alike.

Whether you work in business, government, education, the nonprofit sector, or simply care about the future of our region, Cincinnati Climate Week is an opportunity to connect with the people and ideas shaping a more resilient Midwest. Join a growing movement of leaders, innovators, educators, advocates, and residents working together to turn bold ideas into real-world solutions and lasting regional impact.

Learn more, explore the full program, and register at CincinnatiClimateWeek.org and MidwestSustainabilitySummit.org.