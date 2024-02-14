Break Free from Boring Dates

Life’s too short for stale dates. Cincinnati has so much to offer in the world of events and interesting venues. Here’s a list of less conventional date ideas for you and your partner.

ILLUSTRATION BY ZARA PICKEN

Go on an Ax-Throwing Double Date at Flying Axes

If a little bit of danger is thrilling (disclaimer: it’s not actually that dangerous), book a slot at Flying Axes, the Covington ax-throwing venue that draws pros and amateurs alike. Compete against one another or raise the stakes and invite another couple to battle it out over blades and beer. Trust us—it’s more fun that way. ♥ 100 W. Sixth St., Covington, (859) 261-0526, flyingaxes.com

Take a Cooking Class at Afromeals

Ready to take your relationship and your kitchen game to the next level? Spend an evening with Chef Gabi Odebode, who offers special “date night” classes in African and Caribbean cooking through the Afromeals company. It’s a collaborative experience to remember—plus, you’ll leave with a new recipe to prepare at home. ♥ 1719 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 783- 1955, afromeals.com

Throw Pottery at Queen City Clay

You don’t have to be a veteran of the wheel and kiln to learn a new skill together at one of Queen City Clay’s pottery classes. Every session includes professional instruction and classes are ranked by expertise level, making it easy for both beginner ceramicists and seasoned sculptors to find a fit. ♥ 2760 Highland Ave., Norwood, (513) 871- 2529, queencityclay.com

Karaoke at Tokyo Kitty

For some, doing karaoke for a crowd is an anxiety attack waiting to happen. For others, it’s the perfect way to show your stuff. Tokyo Kitty has you covered either way, with plenty of private rooms in case you want your partner to be the only person to hear you fail to hit the high notes. ♥ 575 Race St., downtown, thattokyobar.com

Paddle the Little Miami with Scenic River Canoe Excursions

Here’s the thing about activities on the water: You’re kind of forced to spend time together. Milford-based Scenic River Canoe Excursions lets rowers go at their own pace, so you can make the date last as long as you’d like—or end it as fast as you can paddle. ♥ 4595 Round Bottom Rd., Milford, (513) 576-9000, scenicrivercanoe.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY MARIA SCHWARTZMAN

Late Night Date Night at the Cincinnati Observatory

Spend an evening beneath the stars and explore far-off galaxies hand-in-hand at one of the Cincinnati Observatory’s “Late Night Date Nights.” Using the observatory’s high-powered telescopes, the staff astronomers take couples on a guided tour of astronomical objects, including planets and stars that are only visible late at night. ♥ 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Lookout, (513) 321- 5186, cincinnatiobservatory.org

Cruise The Ohio River with BB Riverboats

If you’re looking to have your very own “I’m the king of the world!” moment, there’s no better option for a couple’s river cruise than BB Riverboats. Choose a brunch, lunch, or dinner voyage, or set sail at sunset, by moonlight, or during the holidays for a cruise to remember. ♥ 101 Riverboat Row, Newport, (800) 261-8586, bbriverboats.com

Try Some Wine at Revel

Is there a more romantic drink than wine? The OTR location of this winery gives you several options: Have a glass here and walk a few steps to Main Street to continue the night, schedule a private tasting if you’re really balling out, or just head upstairs to the lounge and enjoy some live R&B. ♥ 111 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-9463, revelotr.com

Listen to Live Jazz at Schwartz’s Point

Musical couples know that sometimes there’s nothing more romantic than a dimly lit room, a nice cocktail, and some great smooth jazz. Schwartz’s Point prides itself on being the only European-style jazz lounge in Cincinnati, featuring live jazz from Thursday to Sunday every week. ♥ 1901 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 208-4466, thepointclub.weebly.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY MARIA MALICOTE

See a Free Play at Shakespeare in the Park

During the warmer months, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company puts on some of the Bard’s most famous romances, tragedies, and dramas for free at outdoor venues all over the city. Sitting outside on a cool summer evening and watching a show is one of the best free dates you could go on. ♥ Multiple locations, cincyshakes.com