Brassica Dishes Out Fresh and Delicious Mediterranean Meals

Photograph by Andrew Doench

A brassica is a nutrient-dense, cruciferous plant common to the Mediterranean region—think broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, or kale. In an homage to this versatile veggie, Columbus-based fast-casual restaurant Brassica serves up the flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine with locally grown and organic foods. After significant demand, the chain finally brought its build-your-own Mediterranean concept to the tri-state last year.

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Choose between a sandwich (organic pita), hummus plate (pita on the side), or salad (greens, lentils, and rice). Then add either a smattering of hummus or baba (smoky eggplant dip), crispy onions or crushed pita chips for some extra crunch, and a protein (falafel, shawarma chicken, harissa-rubbed brisket, or house-pickled vegetables). From there, go wild with additional ingredients—everything from pickled, marinated, and roasted vegetables to sauces and dressings, including roasted red pepper, tahini, feta cheese, and z’hug (jalapeño cilantro pesto). Of course, no meal is complete without a side of Brassica fries— crispy and golden, spiced with sumac and served with a savory yogurt sauce for dipping—and a tahini chocolate chip cookie for dessert. Then take a seat on the patio or, if you can stand to wait, pop a lid on your bowl to indulge at home, followed by an afternoon snooze in appropriate Mediterranean fashion.

Brassica, 11301A Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 399-5571