Heading back to school after summer break can be a challenge for students of all ages. One major reason for this is simple—change is hard. Back to school means shifts in daily scheduling with far less downtime, new sleep patterns, sustained attention expectations, academic burdens, and social pressures. “It is not uncommon for students to feel worried about being able to navigate all that the new year might entail,” says Tracy Cummings, M.D., psychiatrist at the Lindner Center of Hope. “The prospect of another year of potential struggles with assignments, grades, and even peer interactions can be enough to prompt feelings of dread and big feelings.”

Behaviors to keep an eye out for

As the new year begins, families may notice changes in their students that could signal distress, even when the student isn’t using their words to express it. Cummings says sleep changes, particularly difficulty falling and staying asleep, physical symptoms such as headaches and an upset stomach, as well as emotional dysregulation (irritability, short temper, tearfulness) may be red flags. Some students may have a more intense expression of wanting to stay home and display neediness and even refusal to attend school.

When to intervene

While it’s never too late to intervene to help a student succeed, the earlier parents/guardians act, the better. It may be a challenge for caregivers to tolerate their student’s distress and therefore it makes sense that many people would rather take the path that leads to less distress, which in the case of school avoidance, means allowing the student to go to school late, come home early, or stay home entirely. Unfortunately, avoiding school only strengthens the worry that it’s too hard to manage school, making future avoidance more likely. “Avoidance perpetuates avoidance,” says Cummings. “Establishing a foundation based on the premise of keeping the student safe and setting them up for maximum success can help in discussion around expectations and how the student will be supported, even when they might disagree with the guardian or feel angry about having to be at school.”

This may look like a guardian enlisting their own support system to help them handle the reactions the student may have. Families may want to seek guidance from the school on ways to assist the student while they are within the building. Depending upon the severity of the concerns, the student may require formal mental health treatment, and in many cases a combination of all these interventions will provide optimal outcomes. Asking for help when it’s needed is completely appropriate.

Seek professional help at the Lindner Center of Hope

If a student is experiencing symptoms that are strong enough to interfere with their ability to engage in typical daily activities, caregivers should reach out to professionals who can help guide them in next steps. Waiting until truancy letters arrive and academic setbacks are pronounced only leads to undue stress on the entire family system. Contact Lindner Center of Hope to schedule an appointment.