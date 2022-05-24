Accessible, Interactive, and Immersive, West Fork Park Is Next-Level

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Playground season is upon us once again, and while Greater Cincinnati is home to an abundance of outdoor parks and playgrounds, there are some that stand out from the pack. I’m talking about Playgrounds 2.0; the parks with next-level equipment, accessible features, and the kind of Jetsons-esque amenities any kid from the ’80s could only have dreamed of.

I’m talking about West Fork Playground.

Located in Green Township, this west side gem is extra in every way, and easily one of the best playgrounds in Cincinnati. It’s up there with places like downtown Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park, Summit Park in Blue Ash, and The Common Ground Playground at Makino Park in Mason. But what sets West Fork Playground apart is its accessibility; this truly is a place for kids of all ages and abilities.

If you’re a parent with young children, you likely have a playground (or two) that you tend to visit when your kids need to burn off some steam. Neighborhood parks are great for this, but most kids lose interest after a while, looking for another form of stimulation. And every parent knows this ennui undoubtedly leads to trouble! Another issue plaguing many playgrounds is that the environment can be overwhelming and difficult for children with sensory disabilities—or really a disability of any kind.

Green Township Parks recognized all these concerns and set out to solve every potential playground issue. And if you’ve paid a visit to this playground, you know they’ve succeeded.

West Fork Park is unlike any other playground in the city. It more than meets the accessibility guidelines put in place by playground experts, and it truly is a space for everyone. Each zone has been purposefully planned and the entire playground was specifically built to keep the attention of children for longer than 30 minutes—and to meet the needs of all children. There are eight zones within the park; my kids, who range in age from 4 to 11, enjoy them all. The zones include a toddler play area with two imaginative playhouses, a colorful maze that also has texture to its walls for children with sensory issues, a 14-foot mega tower with plenty of chances to climb and slide, and perhaps the best feature: an epic zip line! For parents, West Fork Park has a covered picnic area, clean bathrooms (with a changing station), and a decent size parking lot, making this a win-win for everyone.

As we enter summer and you’re looking for someplace new and fun to explore, pack up and head out to West Fork Park. This Green Township gem is more than just a run-of-the-mill playground; it’s a day-trip destination.

West Fork Park, 4764 West Fork Rd., Green Township