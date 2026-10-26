AberSon’s Bite-Sized Delights

Photograph by Andrew Doench

After opening in Harrison Square Shopping Center three years ago, AberSon’s Kitchen & Desserts has built quite a reputation for itself on the west side. Following more than 30 years in restaurants and catering, owner James Trent and his family wanted to focus on desserts, and the result is a varied selection of confections and a rotating menu of seasonal sweets, including personal size treats.

Take, for example, the brownie bites. The foundation is chewy, chocolatey, and fudgy, made with Dutch cocoa and dark chocolate for a luxurious yet bittersweet snack. But why not take it up a notch? Try the turtle (smeared with a dollop of salted caramel and garnished with a toasted pecan) or the peanut butter, topped with peanut butter, chocolate, ganache, and a sprinkle of candied peanut crunch. For holidays or special occasions, Trent often plays with other flavor combinations. Just walk on in and take your pick.

AberSon’s Kitchen & Desserts, 10548 Harrison Ave., Ste. 1400, Harrison, (513) 715-1145