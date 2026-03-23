A Taste of Tuscany in Montgomery

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Address: 25 Vintage Walk, Montgomery

Price: $2,295,000

“The unsurpassed beauty of this home will impress the most discriminating buyers,” says listing agent Diane Tafuri. She’s speaking about 25 Vintage Walk in Montgomery. Built in 2007 as a Homearama house, this Tuscan-inspired mansion offers a taste of Italy from the midst of America’s heartland. Commanding a nearly half-acre lot, the impressive curb appeal gives a hint to the opulence waiting inside. Terra cotta tones pair with equally warm stone to create an earthy color palette. Approaching the front entrance, a bubbling fountain graces its own small courtyard, flanked by vibrant landscaping.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

The interior remains faithful to the Tuscan vibe but elevates it to an even grander scale. There is nary a plain surface or builder-grade fixture in sight. “High-end features and artsman craft detail in this spectacular home is beyond compare,” Tafuri says. Architectural features abound, from robust columns to coffered ceilings to exposed stone. The stone appears throughout the home, which maintains a cohesive feel across the nearly 10,000-square-foot floorplan.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Though the layout is open, archways earmark defined spaces, like a wine room that’s just off the dining room. It has a cozy, old-world feel to it with a stone wall, built-in wood cabinetry and shelving, plus two full-size wine fridges that guarantee the perfect chill. The room’s proximity to formal dining allows for convenient refills without interrupting the flowing conversation.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

If a pub setting is desired, a jaw-dropping one awaits, without ever needing to leave the house. Wood paneling decorates the room from top to bottom. Layer upon layer of elaborate detail appears in the coffered ceiling and fireplace mantle. It’s trim carpentry is on a level that is rarely seen in newer homes. Instead, it feels reminiscent of the painstakingly intricate creations of a bygone era. The large bar features cozy lighting and arched openings to showcase rare libations. Two TVs, plus numerous seating areas, make this an ideal spot to hang out and watch the game.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Should more entertaining space be needed, the lower level is nothing short of enormous, with wall-to-wall amenities. According to Tafuri, “the lower level is second to none.” Upon descent, a pool table is the first to greet you, located underneath an arched, wood-paneled ceiling. From there, a bar commands the center of the space. Like being at a favorite sports bar, small TVs wrap around the top of the bulkhead.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Across from the bar, additional seating is available in a restaurant-esque set up. Tables and chairs are positioned against a banquette with tufted padding and intimate sconce lighting. On the other side of the basement, a home theater is cozy but open, allowing the space to feel connected to the party rather than closed off.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Even with all these amenities, one of the most unique parts of the house awaits outside. “One of the best features of this home, which is very unique, is the atrium courtyard right in the middle of the home, featuring a fireplace and food preparation area for entertaining,” Tafuri says. “This quiet, peaceful, totally private space is perfect for luxury entertaining or total relaxation.”

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

With blue skies above and warm stone surrounding it, the courtyard feels like a mini vacation, its soothing environment offering a small respite. Even better still, the atrium can be accessed from three different rooms in the home.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

25 Vintage Walk offers five large bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths (don’t miss the fish aquarium built into the primary bathroom). Outside the home, the Vintage Club community is designed in a village style, with 12 acres of green space, pocket parks, and walking paths. The clubhouse offers an outdoor pool, fitness center, and more.