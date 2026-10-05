A Revamped Italianate in OTR

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

Address: 208 Wade St., Over-the-Rhine

Price: $750,000

“Location, location, location” is often touted as one of the hallmarks of an ideal real estate listing, and understandably so. Proximity to desirable amenities is at the top of most home buyers’ wish lists. One Over-the-Rhine property stands above the rest with a location that can’t be beat. Located just one block from TQL Stadium, 208 Wade St. offers timeless Italianate charm on the outside, with a reimagined modern interior. All the neighborhood favorites, from Findlay Market to The Pitch Cincy to Rhinegeist Brewery, can be reached in no time (we’re talking less than a 10-minute walk).

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

Though the home was built in 1881, “everything has been completely redone,” says listing agent Scott Oyler. “It’s move-in ready and ready to go.” There are three levels of living space stretched across 2,110 square feet, with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half baths. Technically, the home offers a total of four levels, but the first floor is comprised of a two-car tandem garage and porch. For those who understand all the challenges associated with street parking, the presence of large garage is welcomed with open arms. “Parking is hard to find for city living, so having a garage is a big perk,” Oyler says.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

208 Wade St. makes the most of every inch of its floorplan. There is a youthful energy that flows throughout, bolstered by elements that speak to a love of entertaining, celebrating game days, and living city life to the fullest. A standout feature is the rooftop deck, which Oyler says is somewhat of a rarity in the historic areas. “The rooftop deck is fantastic and awesome for entertaining,” he says.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

The sounds of OTR float through the air, while the bird’s eye view offers a unique vantage point for local landmarks. Lights twinkling below further enhance the vibe. Generously sized, the rooftop space provides room for a grill and ample lounge area. There’s flexibility to begin or end the night from this private perch, but it’s not evening-exclusive. Early birds can savor their morning cup of joe as the city wakes up below. Through a set of French doors, there’s a landing zone with bar area, wine fridge, and half-bath.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel with Cincy Snaps

On the floors below, rooms are well lit by radiant natural light, with a neutral color palette that favors gray and white. Warmth enters the space via robust hickory floors. Elsewhere—like the eye-catching staircase— wood is enlisted to provide earthy texture as an accent against the modern finishes. A brand-new kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances for high-end performance with a luxury feel. For those who want to be close to all the action, you’ll feel right at home at 208 Wade St.