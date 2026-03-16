A Paper Trail of History in East Walnut Hills

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

Address: 2957 Annwood St., East Walnut Hills

Price: $2,950,000

It’s a tale of prestige and prominence, set in the days of Cincinnati’s Golden Age. When titans of industry would commission the most distinguished architects to design their glorious, gilded mansions. Harry F. Woods was a noted philanthropist and served as the president (and later chairman of the board) of Chatfield & Woods Co., a successful paper company that was considered a pioneer of the industry. He commissioned preeminent architecture firm, Elzner & Anderson, to craft his new home in East Walnut Hills. While the firm was utilized by many of Cincinnati’s elite for their residential needs, its most known for designing the iconic Ingalls Building: the world’s first reinforced concrete skyscraper.

Built in 1890, the former Woods home is a redbrick Georgian Revival with commanding curb appeal. Its half-acre lot easily accommodates the sprawling 7,336 square footprint, with plenty of green space to spare.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

While the symmetry alone deserves a *chef’s kiss* for its pleasing balance, it’s enhanced by varying window shapes and sizes. A large Palladian window serves as the second-floor focal point. As your eyes continue upwards, a pair of lunettes enhance the pediments, while dormer triplets complete the ensemble.

“What makes this home especially compelling is its architectural provenance,” says co-listing agent Hillary Justice. “It is rare to find a residence of this scale and authenticity that has endured so gracefully while being thoughtfully updated for modern living.”

Indeed, the preservation is nothing short of astounding. “Even the masonry tells a story; many of the bricks were fired on site, contributing to the cohesive character of the surrounding historic streetscape,” Justice explains.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

Moving inside, you’ll find that the opulence of the exterior is softer here. It retains the elegance, but in a more comfortable way that’s suited for daily life. The current owners updated the house from top-to-bottom, running the gamut of renovations, from cosmetic updates to major mechanical systems and infrastructure.

“When you’re in it, it doesn’t have that gargantuan feel,” says Wendy Ruehlmann, also a co-listing agent. “It feels cozy, and it’s a really nice mix. It reflects that it was built for family and entertaining.”

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

The space to spread out feels infinite, with numerous living areas waiting to be enjoyed. There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms (four full and four half-baths). Even though 2957 Annwood St. has been modernized, original features remain to be appreciated. They appear in swirling plasterwork on the ceilings, intricate millwork, and four restored fireplaces. Their preservation honors the home’s rich heritage.

In the scullery, a fascinating memento remains. A large, black and gold safe with filigree border and “Harry F. Woods” emblazoned across the top. According to Ruehlmann, it still works and is unlocked by its original combination—more than 130 years later.

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

One area that doesn’t show its age, however, is the basement. Transformed from dark and dank to ultra luxe and family friendly, it is packed with enviable amenities. Offering something for everyone, it includes a wine cellar, fitness room, bar with full kitchen, and cozy seating area perfect for movie nights.

Recreation isn’t just limited to inside the house, though. Not to be outdone, the outdoor patio area boasts its own impressive list of niceties. “The space was designed as a natural extension of the house, with a full outdoor kitchen, bar seating, wood-burning fireplace, and comfortable lounge areas perfect for entertaining or watching a ball game,” says Justice, “It truly brings the home to life.”

Photograph courtesy Wow Video Tours

Summer days can be spent floating in the heated, saltwater Gunite pool. When the nights turn chilly, the patio can be warmed by its fireplace and ceiling heat lamps. If guests stay over, the carriage house is spacious, with an open and airy layout, plus a kitchenette and two-car garage.

As all of these small touches add up, the result is a home brimming with warmth, that feels welcoming from the moment you cross the threshold. Add its rich history to the mix, and it moves into a league of its own. Listings like this are few and far between, with Justice echoing the sentiment, “It’s a historic estate that offers both pedigree and peace of mind, allowing the next owners to simply move in and enjoy.”