A Fully Furnished Barbie Condo In OTR

Photograph courtesy Wow Videos

Address: 15 W. 15th St., #B4, Over-the-Rhine

Listing Price: $334,900

“If Barbie had a condo in Cincinnati, this would be it,” says Real of Ohio’s Katheleen Long Shin Shian, listing agent for a seriously stylish property in Over-the-Rhine. It’s inside an unassuming painted brick building that has sat on the corner of W. 15th and Republic streets since 1870, taking a front seat view for OTR’s booming growth over the last few decades.

Inside Unit B4, any hint of age fades away. The space exudes effervescence, with design choices that are playful yet practical. The 808-square-foot condo occupies two floors, the second housing two bedrooms (including a walk-in closet), a full bathroom, and laundry. The kitchen and living room reside on the first floor.

Photograph courtesy Wow Videos

A freestyle, hand-painted mural by artist Ray “Darling” Ferrari enlivens the living room walls. Because the space was designed for use as an Airbnb, the seller maximized the power of first impressions. With a palette that feels like life inside a vibrant citrus bowl—think tangerine orange, pink pomelo, the softer yellow of a Meyer lemon—plus fabulous natural light, there’s a cheerful energy throughout the first floor. Equally colorful furniture and cheeky decor were chosen with care, and all are included with purchase. This offers unparalleled move-in-ready potential or the option to treat this as an investment property and continue short-term rentals.

Photograph courtesy Wow Videos

Long Shin Shian loves the quality of lighting and fixtures, all sourced from West Elm, Anthropologie, and Mitzi. The retro-leaning bathroom is another favorite feature. “I love the bathroom because it feels like a mermaid with the blue and pink tile,” she says.

In the kitchen, pink cabinets pop with gold hardware, while butcher block countertops provide just the right amount of warm texture. An arched niche with shelves delivers additional storage or can serve as a built-in bar.

With some of Cincinnati’s best restaurants and boutiques at the doorstep and Washington Park only three minutes away, the location can’t be beat. And while life in plastic is fantastic for Barbie, Over-the-Rhine proves to be more divine.

Photograph courtesy Wow Videos