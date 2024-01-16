A Completely Custom Contemporary

3506 Holly Ridge Dr., Withamsville, $545,000

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

It seems right and proper that this Clermont County house was custom-built by its one-and-only owner: The sprawling property hugs the hill behind Holly Ridge Drive and blends beautifully with the wooded landscape. The understated front entrance sits far back from the road, down a long drive flanked by a stone pathway that skirts around behind the home.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

The designer—who prefers to remain anonymous—planned the house’s layout over a few years of drafting. “It all started because I sat down with a pencil and a T-square and just started designing,” he says. “Every couple of years I’d add a new idea.” He finished in 1989 and has lived there since, enjoying the fruits of his creativity. Indeed, the home is both stylish and cozy, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms over its 3,740 square feet.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

The first floor living space is open and airy, but sectioned off with specific design features: A smallish seating area is set down into a sunken room alongside the dining room. And in the main living room, a stone fireplace stretches up past the second floor. Beautifully framed windows match the warm banister trim. A basement suite could function as a distinct lodging with its separate entrance. All told, the house feels spacious, cohesive, and inviting.

Photograph courtesy Huff Realty

But before you venture inside, take a walk along the flagstone path alongside the house to see the home’s real show-stopping feature: a double-decker back porch that spreads out down the hill, practically becoming one with the surrounding woods.

See more photos of this home below: