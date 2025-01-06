A Century-Old Tudor Beauty in Hyde Park

Photo by Luke Hatfield

Address: 1 Madison Ln., Hyde Park

Price: $1,100,000

If you’ve ever heard a Tudor-style home described as “timeless,” it’s not just for the appealing alliteration. Exploding in popularity from about 1900–1940, Tudor Revival architecture is easily recognized by key characteristics such as half-timbering, steeply pitched gables, tall and slender windows, dramatic chimneys, and a front door inset into the facade. The style melds traditional elements with a romanticized, almost storybook, feel to create a design that has appealed to homeowners for over a century.

One such shining example is on the market in Hyde Park. “This beautiful, 100-year-old Tudor has the perfect blend of modern comfort and timeless charm, all nestled on a private lane,” says listing agent Rebecca Campbell. Though built in 1925, its curb appeal is ageless—note the combination of stone and stucco, with a perfectly accented arch of decorative brick leading into the front door.

Photo by Luke Hatfield

Once inside, the charm continues across more than 3,400 square feet of living space. From gleaming hardwoods to crystal doorknobs to window seats, there’s a delightful design feature sat every turn. As Campbell notes, it’s just the right mix of historical, without feeling stuffy, and the modern amenities that a current homebuyer expects.

Photo by Luke Hatfield

An updated kitchen offers an impressive amount of countertop prep space, generous cabinet storage, two sinks, and two ovens. It opens into a large, light-filled dining room, where a crystal chandelier adds old-world elegance. French doors off the dining room open onto a covered side porch, perfectly suited for weekend barbeques or al fresco dining on balmy summer nights. Additional patio space extends into the open air and is cocooned by beautiful, lush landscaping that offers peace and privacy.

Although older homes sometimes receive a bad rap for storage shortcomings, the opposite is true here. Numerous closets are found throughout, so coats and linens can live in their own designated spaces. Elsewhere, original built-ins have been preserved to satisfy both storage and display needs. In the living room, built-in bookshelves flank the arched doorway. On the staircase landing, a built-in transforms a space that’s rarely utilized, and offers the perfect display for family photos, treasured mementos, or knickknacks.

On the colorful third floor, possibilities are endless. Utilize these rooms as additional bedrooms, office or workout space, a playroom, craft area, whatever you can imagine. A full bathroom adds convenience to any of the configurations.

Photo by Luke Hatfield

The home’s desirable location offers premium privacy, as it’s one of only six homes on the lane. So, while it may feel serene and secluded, it’s just a short walk to Hyde Park or all the amenities of O’Bryonville. Not only does this Tudor offer all the timelessness your heart could desire, but it’s got convenience in spades, too.

Photo by Luke Hatfield