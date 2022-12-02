Our Ultimate Queen City Gift Guide

Still need a Cincinnati-inspired gift? Take your pick.
By
-
38

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or treating yourself this holiday season, there’s no better time to shop local.

 

Photograph by Hatsue

  1. Bar Shower Caddy, $49; Sandalwood Oakmoss Soap, $8.50; Raspberry Lemonade Shampoo Bar, $14, &Sundries
  2. Red “Bonnie” Boot, Idlewild, $230
  3. “Big Boy” Ornament, The Little Mahatma, $24
  4. Cinati Bengos Magnet, Concussion Sports, $6
  5. Tiger Mascot Sticker, RiverTown Inkery, $3
  6. St. Burrow Candle, Kismet, $20
  7. Tiger Clutch, The Little Mahatma, $158
  8. Prairie Artisan Ales Seasick Crocodile, Standard Beer, $3.75
  9. Truffle Box (12 ct.), Maverick Chocolate, $38
  10. “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Metamorfa, $18
  11. Fair State Brewing Cooperative Hefeweizen, $3.75; Prairie Artisan Ales Thank You For Not Discussing the Outside World, $3.75, Standard Beer

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR