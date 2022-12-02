Our Ultimate Queen City Gift Guide

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or treating yourself this holiday season, there’s no better time to shop local.
- Bar Shower Caddy, $49; Sandalwood Oakmoss Soap, $8.50; Raspberry Lemonade Shampoo Bar, $14, &Sundries
- Red “Bonnie” Boot, Idlewild, $230
- “Big Boy” Ornament, The Little Mahatma, $24
- Cinati Bengos Magnet, Concussion Sports, $6
- Tiger Mascot Sticker, RiverTown Inkery, $3
- St. Burrow Candle, Kismet, $20
- Tiger Clutch, The Little Mahatma, $158
- Prairie Artisan Ales Seasick Crocodile, Standard Beer, $3.75
- Truffle Box (12 ct.), Maverick Chocolate, $38
- “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Metamorfa, $18
- Fair State Brewing Cooperative Hefeweizen, $3.75; Prairie Artisan Ales Thank You For Not Discussing the Outside World, $3.75, Standard Beer
