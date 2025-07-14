Storage for More Than 400 Bottles of Wine in an OTR Remodel

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel from Cincy Snaps

Address: 221 Kemp Aly., Over-the-Rhine

Price: $935,000

If you’ve been to OTR lately, you’ll know what it means when someone describes it as both so old, yet brand new. It’s also how realtors describe 221 Kemp Aly. Take, for example, its wine cellar, which holds not 99, but 440 bottles of wine.

At just more than 2,700 square feet, the property is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, with a large, open floorplan that begs to be filled with guests for entertaining. The new owner will enjoy a variety of perks, including nine more years of a Gold LEED tax abatement.

“The cellar room in the basement is ultra-cool and so ‘Cincinnati.’ [The owner] had all of their dinner parties down here,” says listing agents Scott Oyler and Heather Stallmeyer of Oyler Hines of Coldwell Banker Realty. Designed by a local DAAP graduate through Akita Remodel, the cellar features original walls with an epoxy cement floor, temperature-controlled wine storage, and a wet bar.” Further, the hidden half-bath in the mudroom off the garage making the home a rare find, possessing more baths than bedrooms.

The painted light-yellow brick and large wooden door make the corner-lot home easy to find. Walking inside, natural light shines throughout the property, and it features other uncommon amenities like second-floor laundry and an oversized garage.

One of the unique features is a staircase with intricate wooden pattern detailing each step. According to the seller, a stair builder originally owned the property, “so the unique details on the stairs pay homage to this.”

While the basement’s cellar room, tasting space and wet bar might be seen as the showstopper for this property, additional features aren’t to be overlooked and truly help make this home stand out amongst competition. The home features two outdoor spaces, including one off the main floor living space (and just steps away from an additional wine wall in the kitchen) which showcases a view of TQL Stadium. The primary suite’s bathroom features a copper soaking tub and high-end features, including elaborate floor design. And with its additional space on the top floor, offering options for bedrooms, office spaces, or workout rooms, the home gives owners the ability to customize the space to their needs, making this home the perfect combination of location, personality and overall comfort.

