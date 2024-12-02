12 Days of Gifts

A Partridge in a Pear Tree
Anjou Pear Reed Diffuser & Candle
Infuse your home with the subtly sweet and juicy aroma of the Anjou Pear by the flame of a candle or a flameless reed diffuser. $25, The Candle Lab, thecandlelabcincy.com
Two Turtle Doves
Chocolate Turtles Giftbox
Four large and creamy turtles made from dry-roasted pecans, two types of caramel, and your choice of chocolate. $23.99, Ruby’s Chocolates, rubyschocolates.com
Three French Hens
Hen & Rooster Salt and Pepper Shakers
Spice up the kitchen with earthenware-made, harvest rooster-shaped salt and pepper shakers. $19.95, Sur La Table, surlatable.com
Four Calling Birds
Bird Call
With a single blow, the squawk of this bird caller—made with high-quality brass and wood—attracts the attention of various species of birds. $8.95, Cincinnati Nature Center, natureshop.cincynature.org
Five Golden Rings
Calligraphy Rings
Inspired by the beauty of handwritten letters, the Calligraphy Collection (in sterling silver, vermeil, or yellow gold) symbolizes meaningful connections, strength, and unpredictability. $88-$98, Elaine B. Jewelry, elainebjewelry.com
Six Geese A-Laying
Plant-dyed Sleep Masks
These silk sleep masks are colored and patterned with a centuries-old process using plant-based dyes over top of natural fibers. $48, Manitou Candle Co., manitoucandleco.com
Seven Swans A-Swimming
Black Raspberry Bath Bomb
A fragrant, skin-smoothing bath bomb made with mango butter, cocoa butter, and grapeseed oil and scented with ripe black raspberries, plum, and vanilla. $7, Lemonwood Soap Co., lemonwoodsoap.com
Eight Maids A-Milking
Goat’s Milk Moisturizer
A lightweight daily moisturizer that leaves the skin glowing, silky, and with a matte finish. Once you run through a jar, bring it back to Simply Zero for a refill. $26, Simply Zero, simplyzero.co
Nine Ladies Dancing
Cincinnati Ballet Fairytale Package
A three-show story package at the Cincinnati Ballet, featuring The Nutcracker, The Wizard of Oz, and Snow White, offering 20 percent off regular ticket prices. $119.40–$291.40, Cincinnati Ballet, cballet.org
Ten Lords A-Leaping
The iFly Exclusive Gift Voucher
Leap into the air at iFly for an indoor skydiving experience available to children and adults of all ages, experience levels, and abilities. $169, iFly, iflyworld.com
Eleven Pipers Piping
Hand Pipe
Designed and handmade by local artist Carly Cantor, the curved bowl of the circle handpipe makes for the perfect puff. $60-$120, Contraband, shopcontraband.com
Twelve Drummers Drumming
Tongue Drum
The tongue drum, handcrafted from high carbon steel, comes in various sizes and colors with a padded carrying bag and mallets. $19.99–$149, Antonio Violins, antonioviolin.org
