12 Days of Gifts

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Anjou Pear Reed Diffuser & Candle

Infuse your home with the subtly sweet and juicy aroma of the Anjou Pear by the flame of a candle or a flameless reed diffuser. $25, The Candle Lab, thecandlelabcincy.com

Two Turtle Doves

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Chocolate Turtles Giftbox

Four large and creamy turtles made from dry-roasted pecans, two types of caramel, and your choice of chocolate. $23.99, Ruby’s Chocolates, rubyschocolates.com

Three French Hens

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Hen & Rooster Salt and Pepper Shakers

Spice up the kitchen with earthenware-made, harvest rooster-shaped salt and pepper shakers. $19.95, Sur La Table, surlatable.com

Four Calling Birds

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Bird Call

With a single blow, the squawk of this bird caller—made with high-quality brass and wood—attracts the attention of various species of birds. $8.95, Cincinnati Nature Center, natureshop.cincynature.org

Five Golden Rings

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Calligraphy Rings

Inspired by the beauty of handwritten letters, the Calligraphy Collection (in sterling silver, vermeil, or yellow gold) symbolizes meaningful connections, strength, and unpredictability. $88-$98, Elaine B. Jewelry, elainebjewelry.com

Six Geese A-Laying

Image courtesy Manitou Candle Co.

Plant-dyed Sleep Masks

These silk sleep masks are colored and patterned with a centuries-old process using plant-based dyes over top of natural fibers. $48, Manitou Candle Co., manitoucandleco.com

Seven Swans A-Swimming

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Black Raspberry Bath Bomb

A fragrant, skin-smoothing bath bomb made with mango butter, cocoa butter, and grapeseed oil and scented with ripe black raspberries, plum, and vanilla. $7, Lemonwood Soap Co., lemonwoodsoap.com

Eight Maids A-Milking

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Goat’s Milk Moisturizer

A lightweight daily moisturizer that leaves the skin glowing, silky, and with a matte finish. Once you run through a jar, bring it back to Simply Zero for a refill. $26, Simply Zero, simplyzero.co

Nine Ladies Dancing

Image courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

Cincinnati Ballet Fairytale Package

A three-show story package at the Cincinnati Ballet, featuring The Nutcracker, The Wizard of Oz, and Snow White, offering 20 percent off regular ticket prices. $119.40–$291.40, Cincinnati Ballet, cballet.org

Ten Lords A-Leaping

Image courtesy iFly Indoor Skydiving

The iFly Exclusive Gift Voucher

Leap into the air at iFly for an indoor skydiving experience available to children and adults of all ages, experience levels, and abilities. $169, iFly, iflyworld.com

Eleven Pipers Piping

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Hand Pipe

Designed and handmade by local artist Carly Cantor, the curved bowl of the circle handpipe makes for the perfect puff. $60-$120, Contraband, shopcontraband.com

Twelve Drummers Drumming

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Tongue Drum

The tongue drum, handcrafted from high carbon steel, comes in various sizes and colors with a padded carrying bag and mallets. $19.99–$149, Antonio Violins, antonioviolin.org