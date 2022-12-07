12 Days of Gifts: Ideas for Green Thumbs

We all either know someone or are someone who has a green thumb. These goodies will make the perfect gift for any plant parent you may know—and if you are one, feel free to treat yourself.

Brass Plant Straws

These plant straws can be found at Fern and are designed to keep your plant watered, and are adjustable to your plant’s needs. The straws last forever, all you need to do is wash, cut off or replace the cords when needed. This gift is perfect for the busy plant parent in your life.

$28; 6040 Hamilton Ave. (513) 541-1269 and 737 E. McMillan Ave (513) 221-8111.

Ultra Slim Watering Can

This is the ultimate watering can for small spaces. Its thin profile is perfect for the office, dorm rooms, windowsills and more. With color options of green, beige and smoke pink, a cute and convenient watering can is an essential for anyone with a green thumb.

$17; 1400 Vine St. and 326 Scott Blvd.

Macrame Wood Ball Hanger

When your shelves are overflowing with potted plants, sometimes you just need to hang one from the ceiling. This plant hander by London Janoah will cradle any plant perfectly, and can also be used for other decor.

$17; shop online

Sequoia Hanging Planter

Another option for making plants aerial. This planter is was ethically made in Morocco— handwoven from palm leaves with twisted palm leaf rope straps. This is a gift you can buy for your plant-loving loved one in good conscience.

$32; 1813 Elm St.

Minimalist Medium Planter

A perfect addition to any desk setup, this planter by Lucca Workshop is made up of an 8oz ceramic pot with a 100% wood stand. The combination of materials gives it the trendy mid-century modern vibe we can all appreciate, and it’ll make a great new home for any plant.

$20; 126 W. Elder St. (513) 834-9288

Tropical Plant in 6” Ceramic Pot

Know a plant parent looking to expand their family, or someone who wants to step into plant parenthood? Gia & the Blooms will pick an easy to care for tropical plant and pot it in a contemporary ceramic planter, delivered to your door.

$70; 1801 Race St. (513) 487-0915

