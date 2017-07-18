6 Indoor Playgrounds For When You Can’t Even Deal With This Heat

Whether you’re tired of the humidity, still sunburned from your last outing, or Mother Nature decided today was not a good park day, give one of these indoor playgrounds a try for a change.

1. Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park

Exercise and fun don’t have to be different from each other here. A building filled with trampolines sounds like the best way to go when looking to break a sweat. Dodgeball, a slam dunk zone, and an open jump area will keep you hopping for hours on end. cincinnati.rockinjump.com

2. Totter’s Otterville

A perfect indoor space for the younger ones (only up to second grade) to explore educational materials while also having a blast and staying safe from huge older kids who would squish them like so many Cheerios. The center serves food so be prepared to spend the whole day here with your little ones. tottersotterville.com

3. Sky Zone

Another trampoline paradise, but adults are welcome as well. Free jump, ultimate dodgeball, basketball, and a foam pit are all at Sky Zone. They also offer camps for younger children and reservations for birthday parties. skyzone.com

4. Scene 75

This indoor facility is not just for kids. Although there are bumper cars, mini-golf, and a large arcade, there are also two bars. Parents, whether you’re participating in the fun or just chaperoning, this is always an option for you. There is also a restaurant and a snack bar, so you truly never have to leave (other than at closing time, of course). scene75.com/cincinnati

5. Recreations Outlet

Make a reservation for a special occasion or just stop in to this huge center filled with play sets, trampolines, basketball, and more. And when you play, you can be helping charitable causes when you come in during Charitable Play: Every month the money goes towards a new children’s charity. recreationsoutlet.com/parties

6. Gym Nation

Not only are there huge obstacle courses, but Gym Nation also offers a Ninja Camp. Yes, a ninja camp (!). There are also other gym classes that are offered, as well as tumbling areas. gym-nation.com/ninja