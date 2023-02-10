Since 1819, the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine has had a hand in training physicians. In fact, nearly a third of all physicians in the Cincinnati region were educated or trained at UC, bringing top-notch care to doctor’s offices, hospitals, and care facilities all over the region. Students from across the country—and the globe—are drawn to the College of Medicine’s programs, and half of the college’s students come from Ohio. Applications are split down the middle between male and female students and 20 percent are underrepresented minority students, leading to the U.S. News and World Report ranking that lists UC among the top 20 medical schools in diversity.

Students begin clinicals in the first year of the four-year medical education program. Beyond the basics, the rigorous curriculum stresses the importance of the uniqueness of each. For example, two people could present with identical illnesses, but because of lifestyle, socio-economic status, religion, or culture, the patient might have specific roadblocks that could prevent or delay needed care—and UC-trained doctors learn how to respond with the right care.

Students in their first two years are also enrolled in the Fundamentals of Doctoring course where they’re paired with community physicians, allowing students to observe physicians in a variety of real-life situations. Clinical experiences in the third year provide even further hands-on learning in the core medical specialties, allowing students to apply their skills caring for patients in the hospital setting. In the fourth year, “medical students take on the role as if they’re an intern with primary responsibility. They’re supervised and working alongside residents to evaluate patients, create a treatment plan, write the orders, and make presentations to the medical team,” says Phil Diller, senior associate dean for educational affairs at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. “We know that strong clinical experiences are foundational to building a strong clinician—that starts in their very first year. Strong clinical students are what the school is known for.”

After graduation, medical students move on to a residency experience where they care for patients under the supervision of an attending physician. That part of their training lasts three to eight years in a specific specialty, and prepares them for independent practice. “The best and the brightest students come from all over the country for UC programs,” says Diller. Beyond the classroom, Diller adds that the medical school and residency training programs give learners rich experiences and exposure to people from all walks of life, building well-rounded physicians who are culturally competent and deliver the very best care to patients throughout the region.

UC College of Medicine builds better doctors from day one

To learn more about how UC College of Medicine is making an impact on the community, visit the website to find more about UC’s footprint.