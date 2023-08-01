“Alt” Sports: Something for Everyone

Illustration by Joel Kimmel

Try one of these “alternative” sports if you’re looking to get beyond the ordinary. Go watch or join in — newcomers are always welcome.

Australian Rules Football

“Aussie Rules” uses a rugby-like ball on an oval field with four goalposts at each end. Cincinnati’s club was formed in 1996 by Australian ex-pats and has won eight national titles; this year’s national tournament is in Florida in October. Home matches are held at Kellogg Fields near Four Seasons Marina in the East End. cincinnatifooty.com

Gaelic Football

This Irish game is played with a soccer-like ball that can be caught, kicked, and hand-passed. Founded in 2014, the club plays home matches at Xavier University’s intramural field. This year’s Midwest Championships are in Cleveland August 5-6, followed by the national tournament later in the month in Denver. cincinnatigaa.com

Polo

The Cincinnati Polo Club might be the grandaddy of all area “alt sports,” forming in 1913 to provide a fun outlet for the horse crowd. All matches are held at Chatsworth Farm in Loveland, with entry fees ($25/car) going to local charities. There are home matches at 2 p.m. August 12 and 26, as well as in September and October. cincinnatipoloclub.com

Double Dutch Club for Women 40+

Give yourself enough rope, and you can learn new tricks and get in shape at the weekly meet-up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Roberts Academy in South Fairmount. The national organization promotes mental and physical health and female empowerment. 40plusdoubledutchclub.org

Wiffle Ball

The Greater Cincinnati Wiffleball League was formed 10 years ago in someone’s backyard, where great ideas are often hatched. The founders built a replica facade of the Reds’ famous Palace of the Fans stadium at Bellevue Vets, where league play is now held. The upcoming fall league is open to men and women 18 and up. facebook.com/cincywiffleball