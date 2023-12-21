Home Blog
Duane Lundy Lends Us His Ear for Great Music
In his new guide book, the psychology professor uses 12 criteria to evaluate the best rock albums and songs of all time.
Talking Fish with Nick Tobler, The Eel Pit Guy
This TikTok famous fish enthusiast built a freshwater eel pond in his basement
Editor’s Letter September 2024: Keep Cincinnati Weird
Editor-in-Chief John Fox talks about the evolution of language and how that pertains to keeping out city "weird."
Sponsored
FotoFocus Brings Lens-Based Art to Cincinnati at the Art Academy of Cincinnati College of...
The biennial event devoted to lens-based art highlights the Art Academy of Cincinnati’s new exhibit space and supports student work.
Cincinnati’s Peculiar Past
Our city has had its share of oddballs and interesting goings-on since the beginning.
The Cindependent Film Festival Highlights September’s Busy Movie Calendar
The Psychotronic Film Festival returns as well, along with quirky dramas, fascinating documentaries, and a handful of classics on the big screen.
Brian Ambs Loves Kickflips and Kickin’ Hot Sauce
A YouTube creator and business owner making waves in the worlds of hot sauce and skateboarding.
Give Me Liberty and Live Music!
The Whiskey City Liberty Theater pours forth in Lawrenceburg starting in early September.
Dr. Know: Rookwood, Rubber Ducks, and Mysterious Lights
The Good Doctor investigates local quandaries from bath toy races to old churches.
Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 30-September 1
Cage the Elephant, the Ohio Renaissance Festival, and Riverfest fireworks in town this weekend.
It’s a Long Drive After All
Driving from Cincinnati to Walt Disney World is a bad idea. Let it go.