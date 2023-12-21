Home Blog

Duane Lundy Lends Us His Ear for Great Music

In his new guide book, the psychology professor uses 12 criteria to evaluate the best rock albums and songs of all time.
Talking Fish with Nick Tobler, The Eel Pit Guy

This TikTok famous fish enthusiast built a freshwater eel pond in his basement
Editor’s Letter September 2024: Keep Cincinnati Weird

Editor-in-Chief John Fox talks about the evolution of language and how that pertains to keeping out city "weird."
Cincinnati’s Peculiar Past

Our city has had its share of oddballs and interesting goings-on since the beginning.
The Cindependent Film Festival Highlights September’s Busy Movie Calendar

The Psychotronic Film Festival returns as well, along with quirky dramas, fascinating documentaries, and a handful of classics on the big screen.
Brian Ambs Loves Kickflips and Kickin’ Hot Sauce

A YouTube creator and business owner making waves in the worlds of hot sauce and skateboarding.
Give Me Liberty and Live Music!

The Whiskey City Liberty Theater pours forth in Lawrenceburg starting in early September.
Dr. Know: Rookwood, Rubber Ducks, and Mysterious Lights

The Good Doctor investigates local quandaries from bath toy races to old churches.
Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 30-September 1

Cage the Elephant, the Ohio Renaissance Festival, and Riverfest fireworks in town this weekend.
It’s a Long Drive After All

Driving from Cincinnati to Walt Disney World is a bad idea. Let it go.
