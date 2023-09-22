Home Blog

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Sep 22 – 24

We've got you covered with all the weekend events in the Queen City.
Joey Votto Lends His Voice to a Local Production of “The SpongeBob Musical”

The six-time All-Star and Reds legend will feature in the latest The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati production.
New Harambe Documentary Sheds Light On Animal Captivity

The internet-viral Cincinnati Zoo gorilla gets the documentary treatment he deserves.
Burrow Is Banged Up, Sure, but What’s Up With the Bengals’ Defense?

The D-line got dominated by Baltimore’s backups. Monday Night Football already feels like a must-win game.
Ode to Joy: How Louis Langrée Transformed the CSO

From his first public appearance to his final season in Cincinnati, opening this month, Louis Langrée brought a new spark to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. And he learned to be a Cincinnatian.
FC Cincinnati Secures an Impressive Road Draw at Philadelphia

Points are available tonight in Montreal, and the U.S. Women’s National Team visits TQL Stadium on Thursday.
How Randy Schoenberg Rescued the Woman in Gold

The lawyer who sued Austria to return a famous painting stolen by the Nazis is now focused on finding his own family treasures.
There’s Art for All at Northside’s OUR-Block Party

PAR-Projects hosts Saturday’s free art fair along Hoffner Street from 3 to 10 p.m.
Let’s Give David Bell Credit for Getting the Reds This Far

The manager and pitching coach Derek Johnson have somehow kept Cincinnati in the playoff race despite a patchwork (that's being kind) pitching staff.
The Day After Tomorrow: How To Reheat Your Favorite Pizzas

What’s the best way to reheat your pizza leftovers? (Spoiler alert: it’s not the microwave.)
