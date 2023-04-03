Photograph courtesy Y'all Café

Spring is finally here and what better way to ring in the season than brunch on the patio? Y’all Café in Covington is whipping up seasonal brunch favorites and the Café is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite. Along with traditional breakfast dishes like French toast and frittatas, you’ll also find weekly specials including a weekly burger and gourmet grilled cheese. Chef Carla Heiert loves getting creative in the spring months when fresh, in-season produce starts hitting the markets. “It’s my favorite season—ask any chef, you’ll get that answer,” says Heiert. “Winter brings heartiness, but the spring brings fresh vegetables to build nice, fresh salads.” Here are three trends Heiert is incorporating on the Y’all Café menu this spring.

Light fare and vegetarian options

Photograph by Ben Gastright

Heiert says lighter foods are more and more popular, especially vegetarian choices. Smoothies, salads, and quiche are go-tos at Y’all and next door at Butler’s Pantry Market where you’ll find grab-and-go items. A Thai rice noodle salad and a lemon pea and orzo salad are local favorites that are lighter options.

Fresh and local ingredients

Photograph courtesy Y’all Café

Fresh and local ingredients are staples in the Y’all Café kitchen and are always on-trend. You can find the freshest veggies this time of year and Heiert says diners at the café gravitate toward lighter dishes in the springtime. Y’all sources as many local ingredients as possible to incorporate in their signature dishes and weekly specials. “Chicken, turkey, ham, and burgers—all of our meats are Ecklerlin,” adds Heiert. In addition to the café, next door at Butler’s Pantry Market, you’ll find everything from charcuterie board supplies, local snacks, and a hand-picked bourbon selection to wine and local vinegars. Homemade items are also available, including pastries and grab-and-go salads and pastas.

Comfort food

Photograph by Ben Gastright

While lighter, vegetarian options are popular in the spring, Y’all Café general manager Brian Firth says comfort food will always be popular. “[Y’all’s Rivercity] hot brown and weekly burgers and fries are both quite popular,” says Firth. “As trends have changed, comfort food is consistently what people will fall back to.”

