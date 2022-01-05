This Wyoming Home Once Belonged to One of Cincinnati’s Most Prominent Families

110 Stearns Ave., Wyoming

In the mid-1800s, George S. Stearns made a name for himself here in Cincinnati as the founder of Stearns & Foster, the bedding company known today for its high-end mattresses. Members of the Stearns family were well-known in the city of Wyoming, where they built several homes, including this historic mansion that hit the market last October.

This historic gem, fittingly located on Stearns Avenue, was built by George’s grandson, Clayton Palmer Stearns, in 1913. Many of the family members lived on the street, but Clayton’s iconic Craftsman-style is one of the finest, with many of the details still remarkably preserved today.

Mature landscaping frames the walkway, where a series of prominent, arched windows surround the wood door. Inside, the formal dining room is perfectly charming with its wainscoting, 10-foot ceilings, and windows that fill the space with light. The living room is equally adorable, anchored with a stunning fireplace and framed by two French doors.

There’s more than enough space to spread out, with rooms like the great room and library showcasing similar details like massive fireplace, built-in shelving, and hardwood flooring. The first floor also features a sizable bar with glass cabinets, perfect for storing glassware and bar necessities for entertaining.

Around the corner, the all-white kitchen is paired with speckled granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Blue-and-white floral wallpaper makes the space elegant and channels its historic roots, and the butler’s pantry features plenty of storage with its built-ins.

Upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms, each different in style, from the flooring to elements like fireplaces. On the third floor, an extra bedroom could be used as a flex space or transformed into a study, playroom, or another living space.

With such beautiful, well-maintained greenery, the home capitalizes on the nature that surrounds it in Wyoming. There’s plenty of space for enjoying the outdoors, from the screened-in porch on the side of the home to the small patio out back, plus an abundance of gardening space that creates a serene backdrop in the middle of the popular Wyoming neighborhood.