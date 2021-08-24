1011 Parkside Pl., Mt. Adams



Photograph by WOW Video

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in Mt. Adams, there’s a house on the market for you. Steps from an entrance to Eden Park and the new Tom Jones Common, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath single family attached home is located on Parkside—and each of its four floors have a deck. Plus, an elevator goes from the basement to the top floor, an amenity that current owners and new parents Kristin and Satya say is perfect for bringing in groceries and managing a stroller for their 1-year-old. The couple says beyond the home itself, the location is unbeatable: facing the park and a just a few minutes to downtown or OTR restaurants. “We immediately saw these huge windows that opened up to the park,” says Satya. They knew it was the one. “You have this open-air feel. That’s what we think of when we think of our house; this feeling of being at home and being out in nature, and being able to enjoy the best of both worlds.” City life and privacy are highlights of the home. For example, a screen of trees secludes the property from the surrounding homes.

Photograph by WOW Video

When you walk up to the home, off to the left there’s a driveway with room to park two cars and an attached two-car garage—a rarity in Mt. Adams. Immediately inside, there’s hardwood floors throughout and several windows bring in natural light. Kristin and Satya say this is their favorite area with everything you need. The two-story living room features built-in shelving for display and storage, and a big fireplace. A glass-panel door leads out to a small porch in the front with space for a table and chairs—a great place to enjoy your morning coffee. On the same level, the kitchen includes a serving hutch that could function as a small eat-in bar or spot to serve food and entertain. “The kitchen is open to the living room and is perfect when you’re entertaining,” says Kristin. “When you’re cooking, you can interact with your guests and there’s ample outdoor space to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine outside.”

Photograph by WOW Video

The dining room between the two spaces offers views of the kitchen and gives guests a place to gather. In the kitchen itself, there’s a large eat-in island in the center of the room and surrounding walls of cabinets. Stainless appliances like the wall oven, built-in microwave, fridge, and hood match the hardware and light fixtures. On the first floor, the owner’s bedroom features a great cozy fireplace, built-in cabinets and drawers, plus a massive walk-in closet.

Photograph by WOW Video

On the top level, there’s a skylight and several windows along the ceiling that bring in natural light. This level is great for work or play and includes an alcove that allows room for a mini office, play space, seating area, or dining table and on the other end, there’s a bar. The bar opens up to the home’s top-level decks. There’s tons of space for patio furniture—think couches, dining tables, and planters that all overlook the river.

Photograph by WOW Video

Accessible from a spiral staircase, there’s a top-level deck, ideal for morning yoga or placing a daybed to watch the stars. “On the very top deck, there’s a panoramic view of the water including a picturesque bend in the river,” adds Kristin. “That’s super special to us.” In addition to the decks, the couple fenced in the front and side yards for both privacy and to allow their dogs to play freely outdoors. This Parkside home is both family friendly and an entertainers dream!