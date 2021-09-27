This LEED-Certified OTR Townhome is a City Dweller’s Dream

209 Kemp Alley, Over-the-Rhine

Tucked away in a quiet alley just blocks away from local landmarks like Findlay Market, TQL Stadium and Washington Park, you’d never know that this three-bedroom, four-bath home was built in 1890. With modern updates—including LEED certification—and polished historic details inside and out, the end-unit property shines with its geometric details, second-floor front porch, and matte black garage.

Photograph courtesy Chris Secaur & Norman Harm

Just inside, the tiny-but-mighty foyer provides easy access to the garage, elevator (yes, an elevator), and the main living space, located up a flight of charming, refinished stairs. On the second level, the kitchen is wide open with plenty of room to cook and entertain. Sleek, dark stainless appliances, including a double wall oven and separate range, blend seamlessly with the cabinets, which pop with gold hardware that matches the pendant lights above the eat-in bar.

Photograph courtesy Chris Secaur & Norman Harm

The waterfall marble countertops add a particularly high-end finish to the space and match table in the breakfast nook. Look closely, and you’ll notice that the bench in the nook doubles as a storage space—surely a blessing in a townhome.

On the other side of the kitchen peninsula, the space opens up to the living room, which is perfectly cozy with its inset fireplace and built-in display shelves. A trio of windows bring in plenty of natural light and overlook the city streets. Off to the side of the kitchen, you’ll find access to a quiet balcony with just enough space for a few chairs and a table for dinner al fresco or to enjoy evenings in the city.

Photograph courtesy Chris Secaur & Norman Harm

The main bedroom, located on the third floor, has a thoroughly unique setup. A single wall, which stops just short of the ceiling, separates the bedroom from the bathroom, making the space almost entirely open. It’s a wet bathroom, so be prepared—there’s no shower door, either.

Photograph courtesy Chris Secaur & Norman Harm

Perhaps the most exciting part of the home is the fourth floor and adjoining rooftop space. The vaulted, tongue-and-groove wood ceiling features a skylight, ceiling fan, and windows that bring in natural light. The indoor space includes a wet bar and seating area, plus a bathroom that’s been playfully decorated with a wall made from wine crates.

Photograph courtesy Chris Secaur & Norman Harm

Outside, the rooftop offers breathtaking views of OTR and downtown. Get ready to be the go-to host of parties with friends—views of the city don’t get much better than this.