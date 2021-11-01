This $1.6 Million OTR Home Is a Luxe City Living Dream

1611 Pleasant St., Over-the-Rhine

We’re all about luxe city living and this massive three-story home on Pleasant Street takes living in OTR to a whole new level. The home’s façade features a part-brick, part-metal exterior with more than a dozen windows that overlook the street. A bright red front door leads you inside the luxe space where you’ll immediately notice modern touches and wide-plank floors throughout.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Photography

The home, which was built in 2018, includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The ground floor is mostly occupied by the garage, but still features a tidy living space, office, and half-bathroom. It’s the second and third floors that are the true stars of the home—think an open-concept living space, a glitzy kitchen, and the bedroom-bathroom combo of our dreams.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Photography

Lofty ceilings and bright, white paint make the second-floor space shine, while the sleek, black cabinets in the kitchen provide a fantastic point of contrast. There are plenty of high-end appliances, like a double oven and range, as well as a seating area at the massive island and additional counter space near the fridge, perfect for prep work.

Off to the side, you’ll find a picture-perfect breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling black-frame windows and a bar space the features a wine fridge and plenty of extra cabinets for storage.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Photography

The dining space melds seamlessly with the kitchen and living room thanks to a set of dark cabinets that stretches all the way from the refrigerator to the back wall. And right off the living room, behind an industrial sliding door, you’ll find a flex room that could easily be a study, a workout studio, or even a guest bedroom.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline Photography

Outside, if the proximity to all OTR has to offer isn’t enough, the home features a spacious deck with plenty of room for entertaining. If you’re moving in with a furry friend, there’s even a designated dog run with artificial turf for them to play to their heart’s content.

Another perk of the home? The detached garage features a whole extra apartment. The space is currently leased, but the new owners could eventually turn it into an Airbnb or convert it into a studio, home office, or even a guest house. What more could you want while living in the city?

