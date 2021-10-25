Colorful Wallpaper and Fresh Paint Make This Covington Reno Pop

1038 Banklick St., Covington

We love how charming and eclectic Covington can be. One home might be a historic, traditional mansion and the next, a modern restoration. This reno is no exception to the architecturally diverse neighborhood across the river.

Photograph courtesy The First Showing, LCC, Chris Farr

“[It’s] nestled on a tree lined street [with] old world charm [and] a mix of modern amenities throughout,” says listing agent Pete Kopf. The front of the home boasts a slate blue facade with a modern front door and black trim. If you’re a morning coffee person, the porch is made for you. The front yard may be on the smaller side, but it’s full of potential.

Inside, the details tell the tale of the home. “[The] open layout allows residents to move seamlessly between the kitchen, dining room and living room,” says Kopf. “Large windows allow the rooms to bathe in natural sunlight and a splash of wallpaper in the living room provides for a fun and fresh feel.”

The entry leads right into the living room, which is bright and sunny with the mustard-yellow wallpaper that makes the space pop—especially against the soft pink in the adjoining dining room. An alcove in the dining room provides ample space for a built-in bar or storage cabinets.

The second living space is perfect for entertaining with its cozy proximity to the kitchen. Stainless appliances and glass cabinets are timeless design choices while grey and white provide a clean, modern backdrop. Whether the next owner decides to keep things neutral or add a pop of color, they’ve already got the perfect canvas.

On the second floor, the main bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, accessed by a sliding door, and a sleek main bathroom, which features a double vanity and chic, black floor tile.

The other bedrooms could easily stay bedrooms—or they could easily be transformed into office space, guest rooms, or even playrooms for the kids. Outside, take advantage of the open side yard, or take a walk just a few minutes up the street to some of Covington’s best dining and entertainment. You’ll never be far away from the action!