An Indian Hill Charmer Fit for a Family

5405 Miami Rd., Indian Hill

Here at Cincinnati Magazine, we feature a lot of Indian Hill homes. Guilty as charged. But how couldn’t we? The village is consistently competing for the title of Ohio’s most affluent place to live, and between the rolling hills, tree-lined private drives, and swoon-worthy homes around every manicured corner, let’s be honest with ourselves: It’s hard not to gawk.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

But the problem with Indian Hill real estate is that, besides being out-of-reach for the average Cincinnatian, the houses themselves have the tendency to be a little… gaudy. Just because you can build a mega-mansion doesn’t mean you should forgo an interior designer.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

And that’s what makes homes like this one, at 5405 Miami Rd., all the more special. Built in the 1940s and situated on just over an acre, the Southern-inspired home is totally timeless, from its charming outdoor spaces to its adorable bay windows.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

You’ll find thoughtful details throughout, especially in the living spaces, where coffered ceilings, pops of exposed brick, and built-ins abound. With so many sitting rooms to choose from, there’s space to spread out and to gather, making this home a perfect fit for family life.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

But just because it’s fit for a family doesn’t mean it’s lacking luxury. The primary suite is calm and collected with its hardwood floors, deep bathtub, and a cavernous closet that features all the built-in storage your heart could desire.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

With six bedrooms, there’s a space for everyone, even in the cozy upstairs office space that doubles as a place to crash (though “crashing” doesn’t do it justice—it’s a little too cute). Even the mud room has character with its baby blue cabinets, built-in bench, and cheery wallpaper.

Photography by Tim Spanagel

Outside, polished landscaping and ambling stone pathways carve out plenty of spaces for entertaining, from the covered back porch to the outdoor dining area, all the way out to the secluded fire pit, perfect for all your outdoor summer parties. We used to think it was next to impossible to find something charming in Indian Hill. This one might have proved us wrong.

