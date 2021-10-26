Music lovers know The Beatles broke boundaries with their experimental rock album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Drawing inspo from its sweet and spicy sounds, Dewey’s did some experimenting of their own to create a seasonal pie with full-flavored, unexpected notes. Enter the Sgt Peppers pizza.

This favorite seasonal pie starts with Dewey’s signature bold red sauce, which is loaded with fresh toppings, starting with freshly-grated mozzarella cheese. Chopped pepperoni is met with a blend of fresh Anaheim chiles and red bell, jalapeño, and banana peppers to create a sweet, spicy, and pickled kick. A generous shake of red pepper flakes and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey makes this pizza a flavor party in your mouth. If Mike’s Hot Honey is new to you, it’s honey infused with chili peppers and it’s a perfect match made for this pie. Don’t like spicy food? Don’t fret! Sgt Peppers’s heat is designed to deliver flavor, not flames. Vegetarians can get the pie without the pepperoni and still enjoy the layers of flavor.

Nothing pairs better with a spicy pie than a pint of your favorite brew. Dewey’s has a wide selection of craft beer that will definitely make dinner that much better! Ask your server to dish their favorite recommendations on the menu. Pro tip: You can get a sample if you can’t decide between options.

Busy schedule? Take advantage of Dewey’s new Take & Slice option.

Their latest pizza offering is fully topped and baked to crispy crust perfection. What makes it so cool? It’s unsliced, so it’s easy to slide onto a pizza stone, oven rack, or baking sheet when you’re ready to chow down. Just heat your oven to 350 degrees and check on your pizza every couple of minutes. When you’re ready, simply slice and serve. Yes, it’s that easy. Pro Tip: The Take & Slice is a perfect option at a party because you can simply warm pies as guests go through the boxes. It only takes a few minutes.

Online ordering is now available!

Dewey’s online ordering is now live! Pick your order time and start customizing your pizzas, calzones, and salads. Choose from the 11-inch, 13-inch, and the 17-inch sizes and pick your half-and-half pizza just like you would on the phone. You can add or remove toppings on signature pies, create your own concoction, and pick a salad for an appetizer—such as the seasonal Harvest salad. It’s the perfect ode to the fall season with creamy Boursin cheese, applewood smoked bacon, dried mission figs, and pumpkin seeds with a housemade apple cider vinaigrette. Pizza (and salad) night will never be the same!