Five Places You Can Drink Outside

Giving people a place where they can walk around with a drink and enjoy a neighborhood has really taken off this year. DORAs have appeared all over the place, including these five spots.

Hamilton

All of the central business district, German Village Historic District, and the Main Street business district are included here, so stroll along the Great Miami with a beer from Municipal Brew Works.

The Banks

When it’s gameday (or just a regular Saturday), indulge in a walk between Heritage Bank Arena and Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.

Bellevue

In Northern Kentucky, they’re called Entertainment Districts, and the one in Bellevue includes Fairfield Avenue between O’Fallon and Riviera. Visit during the First Friday shopping event each month.

Loveland

Here, you’ll have access to the Little Miami Scenic Trail and Nisbet Park, as well as Narrow Path Brewing and other restaurants and bars along West Loveland Avenue and Karl Brown Way.

Cheviot

Along Harrison Avenue, from Dean’s Hops & Vines to the Public House on North Bend, a dozen establishments are participating, in hopes of encouraging more foot traffic in the area.