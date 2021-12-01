Five Attractions Coming Soon

Having something to look forward to is always good. And in 2022, there’s plenty worth your time. So when you’re making your plans for the coming year, make sure you add these to you calendar.

Photograph by Zachary Ghaderi

Blink Returns

Cincinnati’s amazing art and light phenomenon will take over the downtown area again in October 2022, thanks in part to city government allocating $1 million in federal stimulus funds to the production. The 2019 event attracted 1.2 million visitors to see outdoor projection mappings, light installations, and murals from Findlay Market to Covington. • blinkcincinnati.com

MadTree in Over-the-Rhine

The adventurous brewery is partnering with one of the area’s best chefs to bring life back to a long-empty OTR building that supposedly was home base for political fixer Boss Cox in the late 19th century. The Alcove, opening in the first quarter of 2022, will pair MadTree’s beer hall vibe with a farm-to-table menu from Stephen Williams (Bouquet in Covington). • madtreebrewing.com/alcove

Jeff Ruby’s at Fountain Square

One local icon will cozy up to another when Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse relocates to The Foundry at Fountain Square in fall 2022. The old Macy’s store is being redeveloped into office space and restaurant and retail spots. The Ruby family, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of its first restaurant this year, opened the downtown Steakhouse in 1999. • jeffruby.com, 3cdc.org

Taft Museum of Art Upgrades

The downtown home was built 200 years ago to house famous families (Longworth, Taft) and has stoutly served as the Taft Museum of Art since 1932. But time and the demands of modern museum science caught up to the old place, which is undergoing a year of rehab to improve ventilation and temperature/humidity control and will reopen in spring 2022. • taftmuseum.org/bicentennial

A New Turfway Park

Northern Kentucky, like the rest of the Bluegrass state, is ga-ga over horses, and Florence has been racing’s home base since Latonia Race Course moved there in 1959. Called Turfway Park since 1986, the track is getting a makeover from new owner Churchill Downs. More than 1,500 casino-like game machines and a new clubhouse are scheduled to open in summer 2022. • turfway.com