Photograph courtesy Miami University Regionals

Turnover, staffing gaps, and the high cost of hiring are some of the biggest challenges local businesses face today. Miami University Regionals Work+ program aims to solve the challenge with a smarter way to build the workforce. Through Work+, employers have access to a pipeline of determined Miami University students who sign on to work approximately 24 hours per week and many stay with their Work+ employers even after graduation. Students commit to at least one year of employment while enrolled in the program, which means lower turnover, reduced training costs, and a more stable team from day one.

Photograph courtesy Miami University Regionals

“Employers are impressed by how prepared and dedicated the students are,” says Work+ Interim Director Cassandra Scott. “The Miami students enter into the role ready to lead on day one and they quickly translate classroom insights into innovative workforce solutions.” Scott works with local employers to match their needs with student candidates. This pipeline of qualified talent means businesses have workers they can count on. Students get on-the-job training as well as professional development and coaching sessions.

Scott’s hands-on support translates directly into measurable outcomes. Work+ maintains a 94 percent semester-to-semester retention rate and employers consistently report stronger employee engagement, fewer absences, and less tardiness. Since Work+ employers pay the student’s tuition and an hourly wage, businesses that participate in the program often qualify for a tuition assistance tax deduction. That strengthens the return on investment for the employer and means students graduate with a debt-free degree.

This ripples beyond the employer benefits. “When students graduate debt-free, they have more choices, including greater career flexibility, a faster path to neighborhood stability, and lower financial stress,” says Scott. “They tend to contribute to the local community, and they are more likely to remain in Ohio. Many of our students wish to reside in the region and a debt-free life gives them the flexibility to do that.” Miami is working with more than 20 employer partners across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, and childcare to strengthen the workforce and support students with a debt-free degree.

Are you interested in partnering with Miami?

Visit MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Workforce to learn how to become a Work+ partner.