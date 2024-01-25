Wingin’ It at Incline Smoke Shack

PHOTOGRAPH BY CHRIS VON HOLLE

With drinks only a few steps away at 13 Below Brewery, the Incline Smoke Shack’s menu gives beer-guzzling guests more reasons to sit and sip a pint with friends. While this food truck is best known for its sandwiches (like the pulled pork, chopped brisket, and brisket grilled cheese), if you’re looking for all the flavor of smokehouse meat with fewer distractions, try the wings. These jumbo house-smoked chicken wings get flash-fried just before they land on your plate. This crisps up the skin and seals the smoke inside. Tender and savory, they’re so flavorful you’ll think twice about reaching for the barbecue sauce. There are eight per order, which is conceivably enough to share as an appetizer, but you’ll want to fly away with the whole box once you try them. (The Smoke Shack recently added wings to its boxed lunch catering menu, so think outside the bread for your next wing-ding.)

Tater kegs (potatoes, cheddar, bacon, and chives) are the ultimate side and another of Incline Smoke Shack’s claims to fame. They’re tater tots for grown-ups—big enough to require a fork and multiple bites, and surprisingly creamy. The outside is nice and crisp, but the inside is a blend of fluffy mashed and grated potato, so there’s a good variety of textures to support the salty cheese and bacon mix-ins. The chives brighten each bite, and the sour cream dip rounds the various elements with just enough tartness to elevate the kegs to greatness.

Incline Smoke Shack, 7391 Forbes Rd., Sayler Park, (513) 996-1009