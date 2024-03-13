Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Cincinnati

PHOTOGRAPH BY VADIMGUZHVA VIA ADOBE STOCK

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, there’s a whole weekend’s worth of potential Irish fun to be had. Whether you want to drink green beers at the pub or play games in the park with your kids, theres a St. Patrick’s day event for you.

St. Patrick’s Day at Molly Malone’s

There’s no place more iconic for their St. Patrick’s Day festivities than Molly Malone’s Irish Pub. Starting at 7 a.m. on March 17th they have Kegs and Eggs where you can eat breakfast and start drinking green beer early. The first 100 people in will get a free shirt. All day there will be Irish music and dancers inside, outside, and on all three floors of the pub. Don’t forget to order a bowl of their signature Guinness stew. 7 a.m.- 2:30 a.m., Molly Malone’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 112 E 4th St., Covington

56th Annual Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Since 1967, The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been a tradition for the Irish and Catholic communities of Cincinnati. On March 16, bagpipers, dancers, floats, and more will wind their way along West Mehring and Freedom led by Grand Marshal Betsy Ross. The parade will step off at noon from the corner of Mehring Way and Central Avenue. 12 p.m., The Banks

St. PUPtrick’s Day

Now your furry friends can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Head to Hi-Wire Brewing on March 16 for a dog friendly party hosted by Red Dog Pet Resort. There’s a doggie costume contest so make sure your pet is in festive attire if you want to win some prizes. There will be Tail Ale Dog-Friendly Beer for purchase with sales going to support the Cincinnati SPCA. All dogs must be on leashes. 1-3 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing, 4600 Beech St., Norwood

ShamROCK and Run

Factory 52 is hosting their first Beer Mile Run to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16. Runners will chug a beer at the starting line and half-mile mark in the boozy race. There will be live music, dancers, and a costume contest as well. Registration for the race is $35 and includes a commemorative shirt, beer, and slice of Trophy Pizza. Registration starts at 10 a.m., race takes off at 11:30 a.m., The Gatherall, 2750 Park Ave., Norwood

Cincinnati Cyclones St. Patrick’s Day Matinee

The Cincinnati Cyclones will take on the Indy Fuel on March 17 in an afternoon matchup. Players will wear special green jerseys to celebrate the holiday, some of which will be auctioned off after the game. Green beer will be available for purchase along with slices of Donato’s Pizza for $2 each. Door open at 2 p.m., puck drop at 3 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Fountain Square

Fountain Square will host a whole weekend of St. Patrick’s festivities from March 16-17. Live music from local Celtic rock bands will be playing on stage all day both days. The bar will be open with their normal drinks as well as specialty beverages. Festive food will be sold including corned beef, shepherd’s pie, funnel cakes, and green cotton candy. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Take part in a fun and queer-friendly bar crawl on March 16 in OTR. From 4-10 p.m. (starting will check-in at Mecca OTR) crawlers will makes stops at Bloom OTR, Liberty’s Bar and Bottle Shop, Mecca OTR, MOTR, Pins Mechanical Co., Queen City Exchange, The Flock, and The Hub. After completing the course, there will be an after party at Bloom OTR until midnight. Tickets are $20 for individuals or $15 with a group purchase and include two drinks. 4-10 p.m., Mecca OTR, 1429 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

St. Patrick’s On the Green

Gilligan’s On the Green is hosting a weekend-long St. Patrick’s Day party for the whole family. From March 15-17 there will be live music, Irish dancers, lawn games, a bounce house, a DJ, and a special visit from Gary the Lion and the FC Cincinnati Street Team at the Wyoming Village Green Park. There will also be a Business Crawl around around the area where a completed Crawl will put you into a drawing for a gift basket. Check the event page for a more detailed schedule of events. Gilligan’s on the Green, 400 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming