What Is Cindependent’s Plan for the Mariemont Theatre?

Photograph by Angie Lipscomb

Cincinnati’s film culture has been steadily expanding beyond festival weekends and one-off screenings. In recent years, the city attracted major film and television productions, strengthened its independent film identity, and even mounted a serious bid to become the future home of the Sundance Film Festival—an effort that spotlighted the region’s growing creative infrastructure and community support for cinema. That momentum raises a question: what does a sustainable, year-round film culture actually look like?

For Cindependent Film Festival, the answer is beginning to take shape at the Mariemont Theatre.

On January 29, Cindependent announced that it would step into an operational role of the historic Mariemont Theatre, marking a significant evolution for an organization best known for its annual fall festival. The move positions Cindependent not only as a presenter of films, but as a steward of a space, one designed to foster ongoing community engagement with cinema.

The partnership began quietly at the end of last year, according to Cindependent Founder and Executive Director Allyson West, when Mariemont’s elected council reached out amid uncertainty surrounding the theater’s operations. With previous operators preparing to step away, a series of conversations followed to assess what the theater needed to remain viable and what the community wanted it to become. Surveys were distributed, curators were consulted, and a familiar theme emerged: Audiences were hungry for consistency, intention, and a place that felt like a true home for film.

For Cindependent, the timing felt right. While the organization has built a strong following through its festival, community members had increasingly expressed interest in programming that extended beyond the once-a-year film festival. Educational initiatives like high school film camps, filmmaker talks, and special screenings were already part of Cindependent’s DNA, but without a permanent venue, those efforts remained fragmented.

“Being able to place all of that into a home for film was really important to us,” says West. “This can become a space for film lovers and storytellers; a place for people to learn, connect, and experience intentional art together.”

The Mariemont Theatre has not responded to emails seeking comment.

In practical terms, Cindependent’s operational role means overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Mariemont Theatre once the current operator vacates. That includes staffing screenings, maintaining the space, and ensuring that audiences encounter a welcoming, well-run environment each time they walk through the doors. Programming stability is a central priority, with Cindependent Exhibition Director Johnny Shenk handling daily exhibition duties while working closely with the broader Cindependent team on long-term planning.

The transition also reflects a careful balance during a period of change. Theatre Management Corp., which operates other local theaters such as the Esquire and Kenwood theaters, is currently involved through the outgoing operator, providing stability as responsibilities shift. Once Cindependent assumes operations, it will take on full stewardship of the Mariemont, bringing its nonprofit, mission-driven perspective to the table. Rather than a wholesale reinvention, the goal is continuity, maintaining the theater’s role as a neighborhood cinema gradually deepening its role as a cultural gathering place.

For audiences, the changes may feel subtle at first. According to Cindependent Press Director Jack Crumley, the shift is intended to feel thoughtful rather than disruptive, with an emphasis on hospitality, consistency, and a shared love of cinema.

What evolves is the intentionality behind the programming, adds West. Cindependent is gathering community input through surveys and conversations, with plans to shape programming around what audiences want to see, ranging from independent and awards-season films to discussions, workshops, and educational events.

That emphasis on dialogue feels critical now. As algorithm-driven platforms increasingly shape what people watch and how long it remains available, communal filmgoing offers something fundamentally different. Under Cindependent’s stewardship, the nonprofit hopes that the Mariemont will be positioned as a space where films are not just consumed, but discussed, questioned, and shared.

Before reaching new audiences, Cindependent is focused on strengthening its relationship with the ones already here. “We want to deepen that connection first,” West says. “If we can invigorate the space through conversation and trust, everything else grows from there.”

Looking ahead, success will be measured less by expansion than by familiarity. A year from now, Cindependent hopes the Mariemont will feel like a place where audiences recognize one another, where artists feel valued, and where the theater operates with clarity and confidence. To support that vision, the organization has launched the “Friends of Mariemont” initiative, offering community members a direct way to support the theater and participate in shaping its future. According to the Friends of Mariemont website, benefits include merchandise, regular progress reports and in-person briefings, and in-theater benefits like free movie tickets and discounts on concessions. “We’re humbly asking people to come enjoy this alongside us,” West adds.

In a city increasingly defined by its role in film production, the Mariemont Theatre represents something equally vital: exhibition, engagement, and continuity. Cindependent’s move into operations underscores a belief that film culture isn’t sustained by headlines or premieres alone, but by the steady work of creating spaces where stories—and the people who care about them—can gather.

In that way, the partnership is less about change than commitment: A commitment to keeping the lights on, the conversations going, and the experience of watching films together very much alive.