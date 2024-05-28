They say it takes a village…

To do life, raise a family, and certainly to put on a massive outdoor market held on a 56-acre farm three times a year.

The women who work together to make Charm at the Farm happen each June, August, and October are truly multitasking magic-makers.

The Charm concept itself was born from the dream of two best friends, Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, both busy working mothers with seven children between them.

Since the duo launched their first markets in 2017, Charm has exploded in popularity and become a must-attend event. Now thousands of attendees, known as “Charmers,” flock to the farm each time the gates are open.

Nearly all of the 115 Charm vendors are mothers, wives, daughters, friends, therapists, jugglers, caretakers, artists, and makers among many other titles that often go unrecognized.

They have all but conquered the balancing act of owning and living life as specialty small business owners…and couldn’t be prouder to be a part of a market that understands their struggles and seeks to uplift and support them in every possible way.

Here is a peek into the beautifully complex lives and perspectives of some of the women you’ll meet and shop with at Charm at the Farm this year.

Kayla Lockhart, Owner of Mountain Feather Designs

Mountain Feather Designs is a handmade jewelry retailer with original designs using sterling silver and 14k gold filled metals.

mountainfeatherdesigns.com | @mountainfeatherdesigns

I started my business in 2013 after my infant son was recovering from his second open heart surgery. I wanted to give back to other medical moms facing a difficult road like we were and bring them a piece of comfort.

I specialize in creating personalized jewelry, such as engraving your loved one’s actual prints or handwriting onto gold or silver. I can preserve your baby’s footprint, a fingerprint or handwriting from someone special, or a beloved pet’s paw print, and turn it into a one-of-a-kind keepsake you can wear or gift!

Owning a small business while juggling motherhood is the biggest challenge I face daily. Balancing creating jewelry and homeschooling my children can be difficult. I am also my disabled son’s 24/7 caretaker, so it can be tough to manage it all at times. But I love giving back to other medical moms who need encouragement and support!

I have been part of Charm since the beginning. Charmers supported me in my early days and helped build my confidence to keep showing up and challenging myself. Through Charm, I have built cherished friendships, and I love visiting three times a year. You just feel like family as soon as you step foot on the property!

The farm and family atmosphere is incredible, the food selection is delightful, and the Charm vendors really make it a very special experience. You truly feel like you’re walking into a storefront with each tent you enter!

Debra Campbell, Owner of Fleurish Home

Fleurish is a lifestyle store with locations in Hamilton and Springboro offering fashionable clothing and jewelry, unique seasonal decor and meaningful gifts.

fleurishhome.com | @fleurishhome

Work-life balance doesn’t exist. But finding/making focused time to be a boss, wife, and mom is a constant challenge and something I work to do better every day.

Making someone’s day is the best feeling and we get to do that every day. Our customers become our friends—we celebrate the joys of life with them and are here for a hug when times are tough too. Every day is different. It really is the best job in the world!

Charm has been a great way for us to meet new people who turn into regular customers we get to also see at the shops. We love the shoppers…the Charmers! Everyone who comes to Charm is so excited to be there and their enthusiasm is so contagious and uplifting.

The location of Charm makes it feel really special and unique. And there are so many great local vendors all in one place making it a great way to spend a day.

It’s truly the perfect girls’ day out—there’s great shopping in a charming setting with wine and food and sweet treats. What else do you need?!

Lee Mershad, Owner of American Pie &

A Chick with Wicks Candle Co.

American Pie specializes in high quality, handcrafted, timeless furniture in a rustic style. A Chick with Wicks handcrafts 100 percent soy wax candles and scented accessories. americanpiestore.com, achickwithwickscandleco.com | @achickwithwickscandleco

I am very lucky to have a tribe of female small business owners as my friends and we help each other through networking and being there for one another.

Charm at the Farm has been a huge force in helping me build and grow my businesses. They have such an amazing following and go above and beyond in supporting and promoting what my husband and I do.

I really truly enjoy when people tell me how much they love my candles and I never tire of creating new fragrances and products. I use only the highest quality ingredients, and everyone loves that they can refill their candle bowls with my DIY microwavable refill kits.

Charm is a top-notch vintage market with a diverse selection of upscale local and nationwide vendors with personal touches from the owners. Jayme and Amy’s hands-on approach is why we return every year. They truly care about each of their vendors’ success, and make you feel like your business matters. The number of Charmers who return year after year prove Charm’s long-term sustainability!

Jona Powell, Owner of Buckeye Charm

Buckeye Charm is a family owned and operated small business, bringing Texas, Nashville, and the Wild West to Ohio through trendy clothing and accessories.

buckeyecharm.com | @buckeyecharm

It’s a hard time to be a small business owner. Why do I keep doing what I do? Because I absolutely love it and can’t imagine doing anything else. I love everything about my business. Even the 16–18 hour days.

It’s authentic. It’s me. I love working with my daughter every day. I love building this business with my husband. I love my customers who have turned into my friends.

Charm has helped us grow incredibly. We not only established our customer base through Charm but have also built incredible friendships with other vendors and have learned so much.

We also love the vibe. The ambiance Amy and Jayme have created on the farm is so fun. It’s truly an exhilarating shopping experience. It’s as if your Instagram feed has come to life!

The open-air shopping, top notch vendors, beautiful setting, and atmosphere of being on the farm…there is nothing else like it. To anyone who has not been to Charm yet…just come, you won’t be disappointed!

Charm at the Farm Vintage Market is located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd. in Lebanon, Ohio. The 2024 market dates are June 7–9, August 16–18, and October 18–20. Tickets range from $10 to $20. Parking is free. View all details, ticket options, read FAQ and more at charmatthefarm.com.