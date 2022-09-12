The Bride Walked Down the Aisle in Her Mother’s Footsteps

Photograph by Kortnee Kate Photography

Christina Lauck and William Yardley were Xavier University students when they met in 2016, through mutual friends at Taft’s Ale House. Four years later, William proposed to Christina while walking their 3-year-old dog Olive in Washington Park.

Since Christina was a girl, she knew Summit Country Day’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel is where she wanted to walk down the aisle—it’s where her parents exchanged vows. (She also attended middle school there.) On September 25, 2021, she did just that.

Christina and William celebrated their marriage at the altar in front of 200-plus guests, then moved the party to the beautiful stone grottoes of Greenacres.

Photograph by Kortnee Kate Photography

Following the ceremony, the 200-plus guests adjourned to a Greenacres reception where The A-Town A-List got things grooving on the dance floor beneath a Courtenay Lambert floral installation.

Photograph by Kortnee Kate Photography

Photography: Kortnee Kate Photography | Ceremony: The Summit Country Day School, The Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel | Reception: Greenacres | Flowers: Courtenay Lambert Floral and Event Design | Wedding Planner: Elisa MacKenzie, Elegant Events by Elisa | Cake: Maribelle Cakery, Mon Petit Choux | Catering: Funky’s Catering Events | Rentals: All Occasions Event Rental | Lighting: Vincent Lighting Systems | Transportation: Jimmy’s Limousine Service | Ceremony Music: Theresa and Tom Merrill | Reception Music: The A-Town A-List | Gown: custom Monique Lhuillier | Tux: Ralph Lauren | Invitations: Poeme | Hair and Makeup: BRIDEface