Streetview: 12th & Elm

As part of the magazine’s November cover package, “Over-the-Rhine Turns a Corner,” we highlight five intersections that represent the past, present, and future of Cincinnati’s most iconic neighborhood. Some have been transformed over the past 20 years, others are in transition, and one is in the midst of a debate over the best way to simultaneously serve long-term OTR residents and the neighborhood’s history character.

Washington Park

Revamped and expanded in 2012, the new park added a 450-space underground garage, dog park, and playground.

SCPA

It took 15 years to raise the funds to construct the nation’s first K–12 public arts school, which consolidated programs in Pendleton and Corryville here in 2010.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Cincinnati Shakespeare’s $17.5-million theater opened in 2017 on the former site of the Drop Inn Center homeless shelter (left).

4. The Transept

The 1867 German Gothic church sat vacant from 1993 to 2015, when it opened as a DelightMore-owned event space.

Memorial Hall, Music Hall

In 2016, as Cincinnati’s streetcar launched, an upgraded Memorial Hall reopened. A year later, the completely redone Music Hall debuted.