Stacey Vest Creates Costume Couture in Covington

Resourceful engineering in pursuit of self-expression is at the heart of Vest’s artistic vision today, and her Covington storefront-studio, East to Vest Productions, is bursting with evidence. Everywhere you look, something is being repurposed, reimagined: Straws and pool noodles turned dramatic, elegant headdresses, and thousands of multicolored condoms sewn together to form dresses just begging to be twirled. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg—Vest has ideas blooming for plastic bags and bird cages, old buttons and giant googly eyes. She seems to view the world as if she’s constantly asking, How could this become unforgettable?

Vest’s creations will make you stand out in a crowd, but Vest’s philosophy is about more than just getting attention. Ultimately, she’s dedicated to helping people declare themselves the instant they walk in the room—to show the parts of themselves the world has told them to ignore or suppress.

“That was one of my favorite projects,” Vest says, pointing to a wig that features two multi-toned waterfalls of hair cascading from sculpted braids on either side of a flat, flesh-toned patch. “The woman I designed that for was bald and wanted a wig, but she wanted to keep her baldness, keep that part of it.”