Seven Cincinnati Supermarket Faves

If these items aren’t on your grocery list, are you even from Cincinnati?

Photograph by Marlene Rounds / food styling by Katy Doench / prop styling by Emily Cestone

Pringles

In 1968, Procter & Gamble began selling these stackable crisps in Indiana. The name may have derived from a phone book listing with a Pringle Drive address, but that origin story is hotly contested among chip fanatics. Now owned by Kellogg’s, Pringles are available in dozens of flavors in snack aisles around the world.

Rhinegeist Truth

Let’s get one thing straight: a list of Cincinnati’s iconic beers could fill its own issue of Cincinnati Magazine, but Rhinegeist’s flagship India pale ale stands out for its haunting hoppiness, its citrusy brightness, and its reach beyond the Rhine. Available in seven states, a cold Truth offers outsiders a taste of the Queen City’s craft beer scene at home.

Grippo’s Bar-B-Q Chips

Cincinnati’s snackers have been reaching for bags of Grippo’s for more than 101 years because of the spicy zing of their Bar-B-Q, the light crunch of their classic potato chip, and their new flavors, like Carolina Classic Bar-B-Q.

Barq’s Red Crème Soda

Richard S. Tuttle ran the Barq’s Bottling Franchise downtown in 1937, according to “Food Etymologist” Dann Woellert (also a distant relative of Tuttle’s). Tuttle had the brilliant idea of adding red food dye to Barq’s famous crème soda, and the world was never the same. Who knew a simple color change could turn an old classic into one of America’s favorite soft drinks?

Queen City Sausage

We have QCS founder Elmer Hensler to thank for continuing Porkopolis’s meat-packing heritage. Whether it’s a game day celebration for the Reds or FC Cincinnati, the entrée of a summer family cookout, or a Queen City-themed breakfast, these craft sausage makers have fed our get-togethers since 1965. Pass the mustard.

Hen of the Woods Chips

Bold flavors like red wine vinegar, white cheddar jalapeño, and everything bagel helped grow this chip empire from a stand in the Washington Park farmers’ market to a popular snack available in stores all over the country.

Ale-8-One

George Lee Wainscott concocted this spicy-sweet pop in Winchester, Kentucky, for the 1926 Clark County Fair. It is said a young fairgoer christened the drink “A Late One,” or 1920s slang for the latest and greatest. Nearly a century later, Ale-8-One is still bottled in Winchester, and its balance of sweet citrus and hot ginger is still the greatest thing in soft drinks.