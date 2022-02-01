Open House and Tours: February 27, 2022

Cincinnati Classical Academy provides a traditional, time-tested alternative to modern trends in education. As a member of the Hillsdale College K–12 Initiative, CLASSICAL offers a tuition-free, content-rich curriculum in the classical liberal arts and sciences, with instruction in moral character and civic virtue. We aim to prepare students for life, not just for college and career, through formation of the will to desire what is good, true, and beautiful. We rely on teachers, not digital devices, to teach, inspire, and form our students. We use primary sources and classic literature so that students can converse with and learn from the greatest thinkers who shaped Western culture and institutions.



The CLASSICAL curriculum is balanced between language, literature, math, history, science, and the arts. In lower grades, language is taught through explicit phonics and grammar, cursive handwriting, sentence diagramming, and the study of Latin. Singapore Math is used to develop algebraic thinking. These studies will prepare students for courses in logic, rhetoric, economics, moral and political philosophy, and government in upper grades, and also for robust curricula in literature, history, modern languages, mathematics, and the sciences.



Come to CLASSICAL to find a community and education that prizes those things that have lasting and proven value.

YEAR FOUNDED: Opening Fall 2022 // GRADES SERVED: K–6 in 2022–2023 (a grade added each year until K–12) // CURRENT ENROLLMENT: estimated 400 students in Fall 2022 // STUDENT/FACULTY RATIO: estimated 16:1 // GRADUATION RATE: N/A // UNIFORMS REQUIRED? Yes, all grades // TUITION: None // ENROLLMENT PERIOD: January 18–March 8 // TOP AWARDS/RECOGNITION: The only tuition-free classical school in Greater Cincinnati • The Hillsdale K–12 Initiative has been supporting classical charter schools throughout the country for 10 years and is currently educating over 14,000 students • Students at Hillsdale K–12 schools have a 99% graduation rate and consistently outperform national averages in reading and math proficiency and college entrance exams.

170 Siebenthaler Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215, cincyclassical.org