Savor Cincinnati Fall 2021 Gallery

We were amazed by the creative flair and delicious flavors at this fall’s Savor Cincinnati at The View at Mt. Adams! For a Chef’s Table twist on our four-night dinner series, we paired up two chefs from different restaurants to create one-night-only menus featuring ingredients not found at their restaurants. Then, we brought the chefs out of the kitchen to demonstrate to our guests how these amazing dishes come together.

Don’t fret if you missed out on all the fun this fall—get on our VIP list for our spring edition of Savor Cincinnati!

Photographs by Hartong Digital Media

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 12