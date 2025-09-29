A Multi-Million-Dollar Equestrian Paradise in Waynesville

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Address: 7902 N. Route 42, Waynesville

Price: $6,900,000

While there may not be buffalo roaming or antelope playing, a sprawling ranch in Waynesville is the closest you can get to your own, real-life ‘home on the range.’ Sitting on a whopping 189 acres, Saguaro Ranch (pronounced “sah-wah-roh”), draws its name from the saguaro cactus, which is native to the Sonoran Desert. This towering variety, with its sturdy, cylinder trunk and skyward-reaching branches, is an iconic symbol of the southwestern U.S.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Yet, here, in the idyllic countryside, the hardworking ranch is an equestrian paradise, with more than a mile of Little Miami River frontage, rolling pastures, and well-equipped facilities. The dwelling at the heart of the property is a 7,045-square-foot log home that fits in perfectly with its surroundings.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Built in 2003, materials used in its construction are of the finest quality, sourced from the most desirable locations. Its timber was felled in the forests of British Columbia, while accent stone was quarried in Wyoming. A copper roof ensures longevity, plus the peace of mind that comes with it.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Even with such an impressive footprint, the interior is appropriately rustic, with a southwestern aesthetic appearing in the textiles and furnishings. It’s a home that feels wonderfully warm and welcoming, where you know you’d like to sit and stay a while. The pastoral views alone provide reason enough to linger.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

“What makes this home truly special is the craftsmanship and history behind it,” says listing agent Alexis Galligan. “Every detail of this log home tells a story.” Unique details are peppered throughout—which adds to the overall charm—and creates a sense of whimsy as you survey each room for its little gems.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Take, for instance, the custom bear carvings. Created by Wyoming artist Jonathan LaBenne, there are 33 in all, running the gamut of sizes small to large. But these aren’t just boilerplate black bears. Instead, each one seems to express a distinct personality. Look for the mischievous cubs wiggling into tree trunks or the looming papa bear, a sentinel observing from his post in the corner. Some climb up the exterior’s hefty columns, while others sit upon a built-in bench, their heads turned as if they were mid-conversation.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Custom lighting throughout the home can’t be missed. In the kitchen, pendant lights over the peninsula feature realistic branches, wispy pine needles, and small, knobby pinecones. Variations of this pine motif appear elsewhere in the house, offering pleasant continuity of design.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

There are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-baths. All five fireplaces feature Snake River rock, which provides textural contrast against the logs. In the dining room, a carved mantel appears normal at first glance, until a closer look reveals adorably playful racoon faces peeking from their hidey-holes.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

7902 N. Route 42 features numerous recreation spaces, both indoors and out. At the back of the house, a sizable pool is surrounded by an even larger courtyard that is adept to handle parties of any size. In addition to the pool and river frontage, a third water feature can be found at the front of the house, where a pond sits tranquilly.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

The equestrian accommodations are top-notch, thanks to more than 20 years in operation as a working horse farm. There are more than 30 stalls (with automatic grain bins and washrooms), numerous paddocks and pastures, a large riding ring, multiple tack rooms, office space, hay barn, and more. A separate ranch manager’s house comes equipped with five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Another feather in the property’s cap is its proximity to desirable restaurants and attractions. Though it feels cocooned in its own Western world, Galligan explains that it is “just minutes from Caesar Creek State Park, the World Equestrian Center, and other premier venues. It’s a rare blend of privacy, purpose, and proximity.”

Photograph by Cincy Snaps courtesy Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

The estate will go to luxury auction in mid-October, but until then, its listing price is just shy of $7 million ($6,900,000 to be exact). For those whose pockets are deep enough, the potential for that bygone sense of adventure and exploration is within reach, with seldom a discouraging word to be heard.