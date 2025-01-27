RaJean Beauty Helps You Love Yourself

Photograph by Chris von Holle

Megan Seard is unapologetically and unwaveringly herself. It’s a confidence that inspired her to begin making skin and body care products more than five years ago.

Photograph by Chris von Holle

She identified a need in the beauty industry not being met by mainstream brands—mindful, natural skincare that soothed skin—took matters into her own hands. “It’s difficult to find products that are all-natural, where you can pronounce every ingredient,” she says. “As a woman of color, there are things on the shelves that are supposedly intended for us, but they either don’t work or they’re almost medical. It made me feel like my skin was being portrayed as some sort of an ailment.”

Seard began making skincare products for herself that were nourishing and that helped ease eczema, stretch marks, dark spots, and psoriasis. She realized she wanted to help other women going through the same thing and launched RaJean Beauty.

Seard bought supplies online, created hand-written labels, and sold homemade lotions and sugar scrubs to women in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She made frequent trips to Cincinnati to sell her products at festivals, boutiques, and salons and, realizing she’d found a loyal market, moved here in 2019.

Photograph by Chris von Holle

Though her business has grown exponentially since then, Seard still makes all RaJean products herself with all-natural, cruelty-free ingredients. Her pure Ghanaian shea butter is the most crucial component to her products. “I know what shea butter can do for anybody and everybody,” she says. “That piece is very important to me, and it comes directly from Ghana.” She also sells facial bars, candles, and a line of men’s products.

Seard makes it clear that nourishing the mind and soul can help the body as well. “Self-care isn’t a destination, it’s an ongoing journey,” she says. “You’re constantly healing, growing, and learning.”

Photograph by Chris von Holle

Her most recent project, the GYFTYD Podcast (Get Your Freedom Touch Your Destiny), aims to dismantle harmful narratives often exacerbated by social media. Now, she’s working on rolling out a larger platform as a space for women to find community in all forms of self-care. “One of the things I lean very heavy on is the fact that purpose transcends profession,” says Seard. “It doesn’t matter if I’m a general manager or if I’m running my business, I’m the same person in every circumstance. I create a safe space. It’s what I was put here to do.”